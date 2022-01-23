You Can Brunch with Us: BROWN SKIN BRUNCHIN Adds More Cities to its Roster | VIDEOs

Social group takes the next step on becoming lifestyle brand

*Brown Skin Brunchin is continuing its expansion in several new cities across the U.S. and continues to be the go-to for women looking to find their new group of friends.

With a social media presence of over 35k followers, the group has become very popular since its inception in late 2018. Despite the pandemic putting everyone’s social life on hold, the group continues to thrive and is currently active in 40 cities with over 600 women attending monthly brunches. Brown Skin Brunchin set out to create a network of women of color that would provide meaningful and beneficial relationships. The group creates a social and sophisticated atmosphere where the only expectation is great food and great conversation.

A few of the latest cities that have become home to Brown Skin Brunchin Include Baltimore, San Diego, and New York City. The group has a lot to celebrate as they also launched their first international city in Toronto, ON. According to a rep for the group, “the goal is to provide a space worldwide for women to have access to this amazing tribe.” Brown Skin Brunchin plans to be active in at least 50 cities within the next 6 months and in several international cities by early 2023. Whether you are new to a city and want to make friends or want to add to your social calendar, Brown Skin Brunchin is the group for you.

Brown Skin Brunchin is expanding to become a full-blown lifestyle brand. The social group launched its interactive app, Brown Skin Brunchin in August and has amassed over 7700 members. The app is available on IOS and android and serves as an online platform for women to network and be amongst the first group to learn about Brown Skin Brunchin events.

Since Brown Skin Brunchin is currently expanding we are always looking for women to join our team as well. We welcome women who would like to become brunch ambassadors for their city and act as a host for monthly brunches. It is a great opportunity to meet new people, enhance your leadership skills and include a great new hobby with potential to make a stream of income.

Brown Skin Brunchin’ is a social group dedicated to bringing together women of color who desire to expand their personal and professional network in an unconventional way.

We are in the following cities:

RICHMOND VA | TIDEWATER VA | WASHINGTON DC | CHARLOTTE NC | RALEIGH NC | ATLANTA GA | TAMPA FL | NEW ORLEANS LA | MINNEAPOLIS MN | CHICAGO IL | LAS VEGAS NV | BAY AREA CA | BIRMINGHAM, AL | LOS ANGELES CA | INLAND EMPIRE CA | SAN DIEGO CA | PHOENIX AZ | DALLAS TX | SAN ANTONIO TX | HOUSTON, TX | SANTA FE NM | MIAMI, FL | JERSEY CITY, NJ | ATLANTA GA | BATON ROUGE | GREENVILLE SC | FT. LAUDERDALE FL | LONG BEACH CA | MIAMI FL | MILWAUKEE WI | ORLANDO FL | PRINCETON NJ | RALEIGH/DURHAM NC | SACRAMENTO CA | ST. PETERSBURG FL | TORONTO | WEST PALM BEACH FL | PHILADELPHIA PA| WINSTON-SALEM NC| NEW YORK NY| TACOMA, WA | FORT WAYNE IN | DETROIT MI |

If you would like more information about the social group or are interested in having the group host a brunch at your restaurant, visit us online at www.brownskinbrunchin.com.

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/brownskinbrunchin/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/brownskinbrunchin

App for IOS: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/brown-skin-brunchin/id1579896259

App for Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.brownskinbrunchin

source: Roberta Smith – Brownskinbrunchin.com