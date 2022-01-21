Friday, January 21, 2022
Ex Chicago Cop Who Killed Laquan McDonald Set for Early Prison Release

By Ny MaGee
Former Chicago police Officer Jason Van Dyke (Photo by Antonio Perez-Pool/Getty Images

*Former Chicago police officer Jason Van Dyke, who fatally shot Black teen Laquan McDonald, will be released from prison early next month.   

In 2018, Van Dyke was found guilty of second-degree murder for the 2014 shooting of McDonald. We previously reported that Van Dyke was accused of shooting 17-year-old McDonald, who was armed with a knife, 16 times. Van Dyke was charged with murder, aggravated battery and official misconduct.

A dashboard camera video released more than a year after the Oct. 20, 2014, shooting in response to a Freedom of Information Act lawsuit filed by a journalist, showed police gunning down McDonald who fell to the ground.

READ MORE: Former Chicago Cop Who Shot Laquan McDonald Attacked in Prison; Wife Tiffany Says: ‘I Cannot Bury’ Him

The video of McDonald’s shooting sparked days of protests in Chicago led to the dismissal of the city’s police superintendent and calls for Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel resignation.

Van Dyke was sentenced to six years and nine months in prison but reportedly will only serve a little over three years pending release. On Thursday, community activists called on federal prosecutors to bring charges against him, WGNTV reported

“We don’t want to see Cartier being vandalized or watch Burberry and Louis – that goes against what we believe in. That does hurt our cause. But at the same time, being Black, and being Black in America for 32 years, I understand, and I get it,” said justice reform advocate William Calloway.

“We can see with clear eyes that Jason Van Dyke has been given preferential treatment,” Dr. Lashawna Littrice of Make Noize for Change said.

“He does not deserve to walk free on Feb. 3, and we’re going to make sure that he doesn’t,” Littrice said.

Racial justice activists want US Attorney John Lausch to bring federal charges against Van Dyke.

“We need John Lausch to step up and show that his office has integrity,” community activists Ja’Mal Green said.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

