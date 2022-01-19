Watch an Irate Don Lemon Rip Manchin and Sinema, and the ‘Idiots’ Who Won’t Get Vaccinated

*CNN’s Don Lemon went on a tear Tuesday morning toward folks refusing to get COVID vaccinations, as well as the two Democratic senators standing in the way of their party passing voting rights legislation in the 50-50 Senate.

The “Don Lemon Tonight” anchor ripped Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) during an appearance on CNN’s “New Day” program, calling them “hypocrites” and saying “they should be ashamed of themselves” for blocking such a vital part of protecting the rights of all voters.

“That’s bull … That’s BS. And you should be ashamed of yourself. You are a hypocrite.” @donlemon unloads on lawmakers who want to honor Martin Luther King, Jr. while standing in the way of voting rights reform by opposing the filibuster. pic.twitter.com/UKX0tQGI2E — New Day (@NewDay) January 18, 2022

He also had words for folks like tennis star Novak Djokovic who say their decision not to get vaccinated is based on their own research.

“We have to start doing things for the greater good of society and not for idiots who think that they can do their own research, or that they are above the law and they can break the rules,” he said.

