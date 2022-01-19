Wednesday, January 19, 2022
Steve Harvey ‘Very Uncomfortable’ with Sexy Pic of Daughter Lori Harvey and Boyfriend Michael B. Jordan

By Ny MaGee
Steve Harvey - Lori Harvey - Michael B Jordan
Steve Harvey – Lori Harvey – Michael B Jordan

*Steve Harvey hit up “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” Tuesday and dished about his stepdaughter Lori and her boyfriend, actor Michael B. Jordan.

Harvey was specifically asked about a New Year’s photo of the couple, showing Lori sitting on Jordan’s lap. When the image was shown on screen, DeGeneres gestured to the photo and said to Steve “That’s happening in front of you?”

“I’ve never seen that picture before,” Harvey replied, adding “I’m very uncomfortable with that picture right there. I’m not really feeling that picture.”

Check out below the image that made the comedian uncomfortable.

READ MORE: Steve Harvey Adds Daughter Lori Harvey to Miss Universe Selection Committee

 

Jordan and Lori confirmed their relationship via Instagram last January. The actor spent the holidays with the Harveys, and Ellen asked Steve if the “Black Panther” star was a “good gift-giver.”

“That’s why I like him,” Harvey said of Jordan. “That boy come through. He trying to impress the family.

“I’m her father, so he bought me this big 100-cigar box of the most hard to get cigars, 100 of them in this big box, and he gave that to me. He gave my wife some skis. Who do that? Only way you give your potential mother-in-law some skis is ‘cause you want her to be your mother-in-law.”

 

Harvey previously told Ellen, “I have tried not to like him; I have tried to find something wrong with him,” Harvey said at the time. “He is one of the nicest guys.”

Harvey also explained to People last September why he approves of Lori’s relationship with Jordan. 

“I don’t speak publicly about this type of stuff, but I’m happy for my daughter right now: I really am,” Harvey told the outlet. “It’s the first time I’ve been happy for her (in a relationship). And it’s the first time she’s been happy.”

Check out Steve and Ellen’s conversation below.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

