Steve Harvey ‘Very Uncomfortable’ with Sexy Pic of Daughter Lori Harvey and Boyfriend Michael B. Jordan

*Steve Harvey hit up “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” Tuesday and dished about his stepdaughter Lori and her boyfriend, actor Michael B. Jordan.

Harvey was specifically asked about a New Year’s photo of the couple, showing Lori sitting on Jordan’s lap. When the image was shown on screen, DeGeneres gestured to the photo and said to Steve “That’s happening in front of you?”

“I’ve never seen that picture before,” Harvey replied, adding “I’m very uncomfortable with that picture right there. I’m not really feeling that picture.”

Check out below the image that made the comedian uncomfortable.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lori Harvey (@loriharvey)

Jordan and Lori confirmed their relationship via Instagram last January. The actor spent the holidays with the Harveys, and Ellen asked Steve if the “Black Panther” star was a “good gift-giver.”

“That’s why I like him,” Harvey said of Jordan. “That boy come through. He trying to impress the family.

“I’m her father, so he bought me this big 100-cigar box of the most hard to get cigars, 100 of them in this big box, and he gave that to me. He gave my wife some skis. Who do that? Only way you give your potential mother-in-law some skis is ‘cause you want her to be your mother-in-law.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michael B. Jordan (@michaelbjordan)

Harvey previously told Ellen, “I have tried not to like him; I have tried to find something wrong with him,” Harvey said at the time. “He is one of the nicest guys.”

Harvey also explained to People last September why he approves of Lori’s relationship with Jordan.

“I don’t speak publicly about this type of stuff, but I’m happy for my daughter right now: I really am,” Harvey told the outlet. “It’s the first time I’ve been happy for her (in a relationship). And it’s the first time she’s been happy.”

Check out Steve and Ellen’s conversation below.