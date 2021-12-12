Sunday, December 12, 2021
Steve Harvey Adds Daughter Lori Harvey to Miss Universe Selection Committee

By EurWebWriter
Lori Harvey - Steve Harvey (Getty)
Steve Harvey is back to host the Miss Universe 2021 beauty contest for the sixth time, but he’s teaming up with daughter Lori Harvey this go-around, People is reporting.

The younger Harvey will serve as part of the Miss Universe Selection committee.

Comedian and TV Personality told the outlet he is “in awe of the smart, fiery, and talented women who take the stage.”

He added: “This is my sixth time hosting the Miss Universe competition and it is always a highlight of my year. Each show I‘m in awe of the smart, fiery, and talented women who take the stage,” Steve said.

Steve Harvey - Lori Harvey / Getty
Steve Harvey is not only the host but is a producer on the show as well and says …

“I continue to champion this show and participate, not only as a host but as a producer, to show the world what you can do, if you put your mind to it.“

He went on to say his 24-year-old daughter “embodies” the show’s ideals every day.

“I’m so blessed I get to share this experience with my own daughter this year, who embodies that ideal every day,” Steve added.

As for his daughter Lori, she shares the same excitement: “I am so excited to be on the selection committee for the 70th Annual Miss Universe competition. It’s extra special to me because this is the first event that my dad and I have worked on together, so it’s going to be a really great time,“ Lori said.

EurWebWriter
Ricardo A. Hazell began his career in journalism in 1996 as a Research Intern for the prestigious Editor & Publisher Co. His byline has appeared in The Root, Washington Post, Black Enterprise and he helped define culture within the African Diaspora as Senior Cultural Contributor at The Shadow League. Currently working on the semi-autobiographical novel "Remorse".

