Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Hire Black Food Trucks to Provide Meals on MLK Day

*Meghan Markle and Prince Harry honored Martin Luther King Jr. Day by providing meals for volunteers and staff organizing Monday’s MLK Day events at The King Center in Atlanta

People reports that the royal couple asked local Black-owned food trucks, Paige’s Pastries & Bistro and Parlay Savory Saloon to provide free lunches to those on-site.

“Thank you, Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, for providing local Black-owned food trucks for @TheKingCenter’s King Day Community Service Project volunteers today,” Dr. Bernice King – daughter of the late Martin Luther King Jr., wrote in a tweet thanking the couple. “I’m so grateful for your graciousness in honoring my father. #MLKDay #BelovedCommunity.”

The King Center said in a separate tweet: “Your care matters so much to those here to register and educate voters and collect items for our homeless neighbors.”

On Monday, MLK Day, King’s daughter called on Americans to honor bother her father and mother, Coretta Scott King, who also dedicated her life to advocating for social change.

“As you honor my father today, please remember and honor my mother, as well,” Dr. Bernice King wrote on Twitter Monday.

“She was the architect of the King Legacy and founder of @TheKingCenter, which she founded two months after Daddy was assassinated,” Bernice continued. “Without #CorettaScottKing, there would be no #MLKDay.”

Coretta died at the age of 78 in 2006.

“Her remarkable partnership with Dr. King resulted not only in four children, who became dedicated to carrying forward their parent’s work, but also in a life devoted to the highest values of human dignity in service to social change,” reads a biography for the late advocate on The King Center’s website.

“Mrs. King traveled throughout the world speaking out on behalf of racial and economic justice, women’s and children’s rights, gay and lesbian dignity, religious freedom, the needs of the poor and homeless, full-employment, health care, educational opportunities, nuclear disarmament and environmental justice,” the biography continued.