Trailer Drops for Zoë Kravitz’s Sci-Fi Thriller ‘KIMI’ [WATCH]

*Acclaimed director Steven Soderbergh tapped Zoë Kravitz to star in his latest sci-fi thriller “KIMI,” about an agoraphobic tech worker who sets out to solve a murder.

Here’s what Collider writes about the plot:

It’s in this brave new world that Kravitz’s protagonist, an audio stream interpreter, uncovers a recording that sounds suspiciously like a murder. In order to solve this crime, Kravitz’s character must leave her own home and go after KIMI’s company in hopes they will do something with the proof she just found. Unfortunately for her, her mission will put her in danger, as the owners of KIMI seem to be willing to do anything to keep the secret of how invasive their technology really is.

Check out the new trailer via the YouTube clip above.

The film also stars Rita Wilson, Byron Bowers, Jaime Camil, Erika Christensen, Derek DelGaudio, Robin Givens, Charles Halford, Devin Ratray and Jacob Vargas.

“KIMI” will stream exclusively on HBO Max on February 10.

READ MORE: Zoë Kravitz Will Make Directorial Debut With ‘Pussy Island’ Thriller Starring Channing Tatum

In related news, we reported earlier that Kravitz will make her directorial debut with the thriller “Pussy Island” starring Channing Tatum.

According to Deadline, the story centers on a young waitress who infiltrates a philanthropist and tech mogul’s private island, which has more to it than meets the eye. Tatum will portray billionaire tech mogul Slater King.

Kravtiz co-wrote the script with E.T. Feigenbaum of “High Fidelity.” According to the synopsis, per Complex, the story follows a Los Angeles cocktail waitress named Frida, who manages to get an invite to the private property for what she believes will be a “journey of a lifetime”; however, once she arrives on the island, Friday realizes there’s more to scene than “than meets the eye … Something she can’t quite put her finger on. Something terrifying.”

Kravitz told Deadline that the thriller has elements of “comedy, drama, and real heart.”

“The title means a lot of things,” she told the publication. “I started writing this story in 2017. As a woman in general, and a woman in this industry, I’ve experienced some pretty wild behavior from the opposite sex. The title was kind of a joke at first, this place where people would go, bring women, party and hang out. The story evolved into something else, but the title wound up having multiple meanings. And it alludes to this time and place we claim to not be in anymore, in terms of sexual politics. People are evolving and changing but there is still a bad taste in a lot of people’s mouths from past behavior. It’s a nod to that, but it’s also playful, and a really playful film in a lot of ways. I like that the title leads with that and has some heavy meaning beneath it.”

Meanwhile, the actress will next star as Catwoman in “The Batman” starring Robert Pattinson, with Jeffrey Wright as Commissioner Gordon and Colin Farrell as the Penguin.