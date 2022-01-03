Monday, January 3, 2022
DeVon Franklin is Experiencing ‘Pain and Peace’ After Meagan Good Split

By Ny MaGee
DeVon Franklin & Meagan Good (Getty)
*DeVon Franklin says he is experiencing both “pain and peace” following his split from actress Meagan Good

Good and Franklin reportedly split months before they announced last month that they’re calling it quits. 

We reported earlier, Franklin filed legal documents in December in an L.A. courthouse. The date of separation is listed as Aug. 21, 2021, and the reason he cited for the divorce is “irreconcilable differences.”

Good and Franklin tied the knot on June 16, 2012, and have no children together. They initially met on the set of the 2011 film “Jumping the Broom,” and got engaged in May 2012.

The estranged couple released a statement to People confirming the news of their divorce, saying that “after much prayer and consideration, we have decided to go into our futures separately but forever connected.”

Franklin rang in the New Year with a throwback selfie that he captioned: “I took this picture a few months ago, I’m not much of a crier so in a moment of deep pain and peace, I took this picture. It captures best how I feel,” the preacher wrote on Instagram. Check out the post below.

READ MORE: DeVon Franklin and Megan Good in Talks to Settle Divorce

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by DeVon Franklin (@devonfranklin)

“I share this with you because it is the most honest way to start this year. … So often I’ve come into a new year with all the things I hope to do better and I would carry around this feeling of ‘I didn’t do enough last year’ or ‘I’m not enough so I must do…more,'” he added. “I’m breaking my addiction to the ‘new’ and working on being fully committed to what’s ‘true.'”

“I am fully in pain and peace as we start 2022 and that’s the truest place for me to be. … Thank you for your prayers, I feel each of them and I’m praying you…here’s to the true (whether old or new) Happy True Year!” Franklin concluded.

Meanwhile, Good celebrated New Year’s Day by sharing photos of herself dressed to the nines. She captioned the images:  “2021.. You brought me the highest life changing affirming highs.. And the lowest gut wrenching soulbreaking lows.. Although I’m grieving… I’m also in glorious awe and thankfulness to you God….. They say all endings are also beginnings,” she wrote on Instagram.

“2022, I’m choosing to be excited about what the beginning of this next act of life brings. Lord I trust you,” she concluded. See her IG post below.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

