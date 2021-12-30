Dwayne Johnson Says There’s ‘No Chance’ He’ll Reunite with Vin Diesel for ‘Fast & Furious’

*Dwayne Johnson has made clear that he will not set foot on the “Fast & Furious” set for the film’s tenth installment, and he seems to especially have zero interest in working again with the star of the franchise, Vin Diesel.

Johnson has issued a response to Diesel who last month said he is ready to end his feud with Johnson, calling on the former pro wrestler to appear in the next and finale “Fast & Furious” movie.

Johnson and Diesel have been feuding since wrapping production of “The Fate of the Furious” in 2016. While filming, Johnson referred to several of his male co-stars as “candy asses.”

Diesel wants to put their differences behind them, as he made clear in an Instagram post in November.

“My little brother Dwayne … the time has come,” he wrote alongside a photo of himself with Johnson in Fast Five. “The world awaits the finale of Fast 10. As you know, my children refer to you as Uncle Dwayne in my house. There is not a holiday that goes by that they and you don’t send well wishes… but the time has come.”

“Legacy awaits,” Diesel continued. “I told you years ago that I was going to fulfill my promise to Pablo. I swore that we would reach and manifest the best Fast in the finale that is 10! I say this out of love … but you must show up, do not leave the franchise idle you have a very important role to play.”

Johnson responded in a recent interview with CNN, noting that Diesel’s IG post was manipulative.

“I was very surprised by Vin’s recent post. This past June, when Vin and I actually connected not over social media, I told him directly – and privately – that I would not be returning to the franchise. I was firm yet cordial with my words and said that I would always be supportive of the cast and always root for the franchise to be successful, but that there was no chance I would return,” Johnson said.

“Vin’s recent public post was an example of his manipulation. I didn’t like that he brought up his children in the post, as well as Paul Walker’s death. Leave them out of it. We had spoken months ago about this and came to a clear understanding,” he added.

Johnson continued, “My goal all along was to end my amazing journey with this incredible franchise with gratitude and grace. It’s unfortunate that this public dialogue has muddied the waters. Regardless, I’m confident in the ‘Fast’ universe and its ability to consistently deliver for the audience… I truly wish my former co-stars and crew members the best of luck and success in the next chapter.”

And there you have it!

“Fast & Furious 10” is being directed by Justin Lin and is set to hit theaters on May 19, 2023.