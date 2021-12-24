Trump Supports COVID Vaccines, Says ‘People Aren’t Dying’ When They Take Shot

*Former President Donald Trump in an interview with right-wing media personality Candace Owens voiced his support of the COVID-19 vaccines, saying vaccines “work” and that those who get sick with the virus “are the ones that don’t take the vaccine.”

In a Tuesday episode of the Daily Wire show “Candace,” Trump takes credit for the “incredible speed” of how the vaccines were developed under his administration.

“I came up with a vaccine, with three vaccines,” Trump told Owens, as reported by People. “All are very, very good. Came up with three of them in less than nine months. It was supposed to take five to 12 years.”

Watch the moment via the Twitter clip below.

Just going to echo former President Trump here on the safety and efficacy of the vaccines. Merry Christmas eve eve. go get boosted https://t.co/0PCffM5kHl — Jen Psaki (@PressSec) December 23, 2021

Owens said more people have died from COVID-19 “under Joe Biden, than under you and more people took the vaccine this year.” Adding “So people are questioning how—”

“Oh no, the vaccines work, but some people aren’t the ones taking it,” Trump interjected. “The ones who get very sick and go to the hospital are the ones that don’t take the vaccine. But it’s still their choice. And if you take the vaccine, you’re protected.”

Trump continued: “Look, the results of the vaccine are very good, and if you do get it, it’s a very minor form. People aren’t dying when they take the vaccine.”

Trump, who has received his COVID-19 vaccine booster shot, went on to tell Owens that he is against vaccine mandates.

“Well I stand on, forget about the mandates, people have to have their freedom, but at the same time, the vaccine is one of the greatest achievements of mankind.”

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Thursday retweeted a clip of the interview.

“Just going to echo former President Trump here on the safety and efficacy of the vaccines,” Psaki said in a tweet. “Merry Christmas eve eve. go get boosted.”