Woman Names 911 Operator Godmother of Child She Helped Deliver Through Phone

*A 911 operator in Philadelphia has been named godmother of a baby she helped deliver through the phone.

As reported by Today.com, when Charlotte Fatoma suddenly went into labor while driving to the hospital, 911 operator Elyce Rivera calmly coached her through delivering her baby in her car by the side of the highway. The two women later met for the very first time live on air.

Fatoma was working as a nurse at an assisted living facility when intense contractions prompted her to drive herself to the hospital which was 40-minutes away. She thought she could make it but got stuck in traffic, that’s when Fatoma called 911 and reached operator Rivera.

“I just told her, listen, you’re gonna see your baby sooner than you think,” said Rivera.

OTHER NEWS: Isis King – Trans Actress Breaking New Ground in Prime Video Series ‘With Love’ | VIDEO

When Charlotte Fatoma suddenly went into the final stages of labor while driving to the hospital, 911 operator Elyce Rivera coached her through delivering her own baby in her car by the side of the highway. @SheinelleJones reports as the two women meet for the very first time. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Yz3gNYJrnP — TODAY (@TODAYshow) December 14, 2021

“She told me to position myself in the car, move the seat back, push yourself all the way to the edge of the chair, put your legs up, prop yourself and make a way for that baby,” Fatoma explained in an exclusive video interview.

With Rivera coaching, Fatoma gave birth to a 7lb, 1oz baby girl on the side of Montgomery County’s Interstate 476. The ambulance arrived shortly afterward the baby was born, according to the report.

“Elyce is an angel in disguise. She was wonderful. She treated me so kind,” said Fatoma, who gave baby Elizabeth the middle name of “Elyce”

A month later, both women reunited on the “Today Show” and Fatoma asked Elyce if she would be the newborn’s godmother. Rivera gladly accepted. Watch the moment via the Twitter clip above.