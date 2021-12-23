Black Girls Code Founder Removed As Head Of Nonprofit

*Kimberly Bryant, the founder of the nonprofit Black Girls Code, has been removed as leadership head amid allegations of workplace impropriety.

As reported by Black Enterprise, an email statement to Insider revealed that Black Girls Code’s board noted that Bryant remains on the company’s staff while “serious allegations of workplace impropriety are being investigated.”

An interim executive director has been appointed in the meantime, according to the email.

Bryant tweeted in response, “Press release: so it’s 3 days before Christmas and you wake up to discover the organization YOU created and built from the ground up has been taken away by a rogue board with no notification.”

Since our founding in 2011, we have reached over 30,000 girls & we are just getting started. Help us celebrate our 10th anniversary by supporting The Next X: Black Girls CODE The Future & uplifting new coders who are just starting on their STEM journey.https://t.co/uAWKT6YBTi pic.twitter.com/gVuugu2NVw — Black Girls CODE (@BlackGirlsCode) December 21, 2021

Here’s more from Forbes:

The announcement followed months of infighting between Bryant and a handful of board members, including the current interim chair, Heather Hiles, Forbes has learned. In an memo sent in October, obtained by Forbes, Bryant protested Hiles’ appointment as interim chair, and accused her of conflicts of interests, violation of board governance protocols and of creating a hostile work environment.

In a statement to Forbes, board member Stacy Philpot-Brown said that the organization is “deeply grateful for the contributions of Kimberly Bryant.” In a separate statement to Business Insider, Philpot-Brown said the board is investigating “serious allegations of workplace impropriety.”

In response, Bryant said in a text message to Forbes: “I have no idea what they are talking about. What exactly are the allegations AND if there are serious allegations, you have not been asked about them or given a chance to respond. Nothing has been substantiated or investigated currently despite these claims and not myself or other board members were made aware of this decision by Hiles.”

Karla Monterroso, a consultant and former CEO of racial equity non-profit Code2040, tweeted her support of Bryant Tuesday. “This is an unfathomable mess handled in the most unjust way humanly possible to a woman who was a huge part of building this movement,” she wrote.

Black Girls Code teaches young women of color how about STEM-related job opportunities. As noted by Black Enterprise, “Black Girls Code offers programs that include artificial intelligence, robotics, blockchain, virtual reality, mobile and app design to name a few,” the outlet writes.