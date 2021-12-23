Thursday, December 23, 2021
HomeNews
News

Big Sean Praises Black Women, Social Media Calls Out His Dating History [VIDEO]

By Ny MaGee
0

Big Sean (L) and Jhene Aiko

*Big Sean is catching some serious heat online after his comments about Black women in a recent interview.

During a chat with ESSENCE, the hip-hop star spoke about his role in the BET dramedy, “Twenties” and working with the all-female-lead show. The Detroit native said Black women “are magical” and that they’re “the closest thing to God.”

“Y’all be creating life. It’s funny how this doctor broke it down to me. He was like we all come out of a Blackhole just like the universe was birthed and it’s really deep when you get down to it,” he continued.

And with that – Black Twitter was quick to remind the artist about his dating history, most notably his girlfriends have been light-skinned, mixed-race women. 

READ MORE: Big Sean Responds to Being ‘Publicly Humiliated’ by Kanye West + Ye Owes Him Millions! [WATCH]

Big Sean (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for NARAS)

Big Sean has been romantically linked to Ariana Grande, the late Naya Rivera, and R&B songstress Jhene Aiko.

“I like Big Sean but, babes you’ve never been seen publicly with a Black woman soooo….it’s giving pandering,” wrote one user, as reported by MadameNoire

“Bruh please ~ you just want our money so you can buy your nonblack woman a new purse,” replied another person on Twitter.

Check out Big Sean’s comments about Black women in the clip below.

Previous article‘Atlanta’ Season 3 to Premiere in March 2022
Next articleCardi B Cancels Launch of Doll Collection Amid Production Delays
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

TRENDING

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Why These Texts Between Mother and Son During...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: White Newscasters Wore Afro Wigs on Air to...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2021 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO