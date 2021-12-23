Big Sean Praises Black Women, Social Media Calls Out His Dating History [VIDEO]

*Big Sean is catching some serious heat online after his comments about Black women in a recent interview.

During a chat with ESSENCE, the hip-hop star spoke about his role in the BET dramedy, “Twenties” and working with the all-female-lead show. The Detroit native said Black women “are magical” and that they’re “the closest thing to God.”

“Y’all be creating life. It’s funny how this doctor broke it down to me. He was like we all come out of a Blackhole just like the universe was birthed and it’s really deep when you get down to it,” he continued.

And with that – Black Twitter was quick to remind the artist about his dating history, most notably his girlfriends have been light-skinned, mixed-race women.

Big Sean has been romantically linked to Ariana Grande, the late Naya Rivera, and R&B songstress Jhene Aiko.

“I like Big Sean but, babes you’ve never been seen publicly with a Black woman soooo….it’s giving pandering,” wrote one user, as reported by MadameNoire.

“Bruh please ~ you just want our money so you can buy your nonblack woman a new purse,” replied another person on Twitter.

Check out Big Sean’s comments about Black women in the clip below.