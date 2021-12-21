Tuesday, December 21, 2021
Biggie Smalls’ Brooklyn Apartment Sells for $2M – WATCH Tour of Unit

By Ny MaGee
*The former Brooklyn residence of late rapper Notorious B.I.G. has been sold for the asking price of $2 million. 

The home, located in Brooklyn’s Fort Greene neighborhood, closed on December 14 — three months after it first hit the market for $1.7 million, The New York Post reports. Biggie lived in the home in 1994 with his wife, singer Faith Evans.

The two-bedroom, two-bathroom property is located blocks away from Brooklyn street that was named after the hip-hop icon.

READ MORE: Biggie’s Old Brooklyn Apartment Up For Sale

“When I moved in, the basement was just a raw space with concrete floors,” said costume designer Caroline Duncan, per The New York Post. “I framed and put up all the walls and created a bathroom with barn wood and modern finishes.” 

She continued, “Upstairs had been carved into a series of puzzling small rooms so I did the opposite, and knocked down all the walls to create a lofted open space,” adding that she loved “the fact the building is on the Historic Register and had the bones of a true artist’s residence.”

Biggie released his acclaimed debut studio album, “Ready to Die,” while living in the apartment.

The sale comes months after the release of for Netlfix documentary Biggie: I Got A Story To Tell. A description for the film said it “offers a fresh look at one of the greatest, most influential rappers of all time by those who knew him best” and an “intimate rendering of a man whose rapid ascent and tragic end has been at the center of rap lore for more than twenty years.”

The Notorious BIG (born Christopher Wallace) was assassinated in 1997.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

