Biggie Smalls’ Brooklyn Apartment Sells for $2M – WATCH Tour of Unit

*The former Brooklyn residence of late rapper Notorious B.I.G. has been sold for the asking price of $2 million.

The home, located in Brooklyn’s Fort Greene neighborhood, closed on December 14 — three months after it first hit the market for $1.7 million, The New York Post reports. Biggie lived in the home in 1994 with his wife, singer Faith Evans.

The two-bedroom, two-bathroom property is located blocks away from Brooklyn street that was named after the hip-hop icon.

“When I moved in, the basement was just a raw space with concrete floors,” said costume designer Caroline Duncan, per The New York Post. “I framed and put up all the walls and created a bathroom with barn wood and modern finishes.”

She continued, “Upstairs had been carved into a series of puzzling small rooms so I did the opposite, and knocked down all the walls to create a lofted open space,” adding that she loved “the fact the building is on the Historic Register and had the bones of a true artist’s residence.”

Biggie released his acclaimed debut studio album, “Ready to Die,” while living in the apartment.

The sale comes months after the release of for Netlfix documentary Biggie: I Got A Story To Tell. A description for the film said it “offers a fresh look at one of the greatest, most influential rappers of all time by those who knew him best” and an “intimate rendering of a man whose rapid ascent and tragic end has been at the center of rap lore for more than twenty years.”

The Notorious BIG (born Christopher Wallace) was assassinated in 1997.