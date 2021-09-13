Biggie’s Old Brooklyn Apartment Up For Sale

*The former Brooklyn residence of Notorious B.I.G. is on the market.

Per Uproxx:

The Notorious B.I.G.’s old apartment where he recorded his classic album, Ready To Die, has gone up for sale. According to The New York Post, the apartment — two-bedroom, two-bathroom property in the Fort Greene neighborhood of Brooklyn — is currently listed at $1.7 million. The property is also located blocks away from the Brooklyn street that was named after the late rapper.

“When I moved in, the basement was just a raw space with concrete floors,” said costume designer Caroline Duncan, per The New York Post. “I framed and put up all the walls and created a bathroom with barn wood and modern finishes.”

She continued, “Upstairs had been carved into a series of puzzling small rooms so I did the opposite, and knocked down all the walls to create a lofted open space,” adding that she loved “the fact the building is on the Historic Register and had the bones of a true artist’s residence.”

In related news, the new Biggie documentary Biggie: I Got A Story To Tell is now streaming on Netflix.

Per PEOPLE, the doc chronicles the life of Biggie Smalls (born Christopher Wallace) ahead of his rise to fame, as told by his loved ones — including his mom Voletta Wallace and his longtime collaborator and friend Sean’Diddy’ Combs.

“Biggie blew up overnight, you have no origins for what rap planet this guy came from,” Diddy says in the doc.

Voletta also notes that while her son had turned to the streets to sell drugs, she was proud that he ultimately signed with Diddy’s Bad Boy Records to pursue music.

“I was happy that he was making something with his life,” Voletta says.

“[I said,] ‘You wanna do this? I need you to commit to this. No, you can’t do both,’” Diddy comments about Biggie’s life as a drug dealer.

Director Emmett Malloy said in a statement to Rolling Stone: “The running joke about documentary films is often how long they take to make. This film lived up to all those stereotypes, taking us four years to develop and make it. Through those years, we were immersed in Brooklyn in the ’70s through the ’90s. It is easy to see how much Brooklyn has changed since Christopher Wallace was a kid, but it’s also clear that many things about being a young Black man in this country have not changed.”

Wayne Barrow, Biggie’s current estate manager (and former manager), added: “Big was always a visionary,” said Butler, who is an executive producer on the project. “There will never be such a crazy time in Brooklyn as the ’80s and ’90s, out of great struggle, comes great art and music. The Brooklyn kid rapping today won’t have the same stories we have to tell.”