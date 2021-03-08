*The shooting of Tupac Shakur on September 7, 1996, which led to his death six days later in Las Vegas, followed by the deadly gun assault on The Notorious B.I.G. (Biggie Smalls) on March 9, 1997 in Los Angeles, shook the world of hip hop to its core. Over the past two decades, many stories have been written, televised, and widely circulated pertaining to the murders of the two hip hop icons. While there were speculations as to who killed both Tupac and Biggie Smalls, the murder cases have officially remained unsolved.

However, on Tuesday, March 9, the 24th anniversary of The Notorious B.I.G.’s murder, both crime scenes will be made available for people to view and evaluate on a new and different level, thanks to CrimeDoor.

CrimeDoor is a revolutionary new Augmented Reality app that organizes thousands of hours of relevant videos, article photos, podcasts and case evidence of murders around the world. The technological advancement of the app allows users to virtually enter real True Crime scenes by using a mobile phone or tablet.

CrimeDoor, which was unveiled in January, will accurately recreate both Tupac’s and The Notorious B.I.G.’s crime scenes for a unique experience, according to CrimeDoor’s creators.

“These are two very interesting stories that intersect with each other,” said CrimeDoor’s co-founder Neil Mandt. “Their murders have had a great impact on a lot of people. We felt that there were compelling stories to tell. With the anniversary of The Notorious B.I.G. coming up, we decided to do two different stories at one time. The ultimate goal and dream goal of this app would be to have both murder cases of Tupac and Biggie solved.”

While CrimeDoor will unveil Tupac’s and The Notorious B.I.G.’s virtual, but authentic crime scenes on March 9, the Augmented Reality based app company, which specializes in True Crime experiences, kicked off in January with other high-profile cases, to include John Lennon, JonBenet Ramsey, Jeffrey Epstein, the Menendez brothers, Nicole Brown Simpson and many others.

“Since its inception, CrimeDoor went from zero downloads to a quarter-million downloads pretty quickly,” said Mandt, a five-time Emmy Award-winning producer, director and tech entrepreneur. “The engagement of the app has been unbelievable.”

Mandt’s wife, Lauren Mandt, co-founded CrimeDoor with her husband. She selects all CrimeDoor content for the app, along with overseeing the business and marketing ends of the company. Neil Mandt serves as CrimeDoor stories’ director and producer.

“The Augmented Reality app opens the doorway to a crime scene right in your living room or anywhere, for that matter,” said Lauren Mandt. “You can walk into a crime scene and examine the evidence and more.”

Neil and Lauren Mandt hope that their CrimeDoor app will serve a greater purpose than just for people to virtually experience the crime scenes of famous murders. They want the app to be a helpful tool in lesser-known murders and cases of missing persons.

The Mandts hope to soon establish a platform through social media, which will give app users the opportunity to have profiles and talk with each other about respective cases. In addition, law enforcement agencies on various local, state, and federal levels have already taken notice to what CrimeDoor is doing to highlight murder cases.

“There’s a number of agencies that we are talking to right now about creating partnerships, even though we have only been in the market since January of this year,” said Neil Mandt. “There’s also talk with television shows about us creating content that adds to their shows.”

Both Neil and Lauren Mandt agree that it’s paramount that murderers are not glorified through CrimeDoor.

“Since the beginning of the app, one of the pillars that we really have stood behind is to give a voice to the victims,” Lauren Mandt said. “We want to focus in on them.”

According to Neil Mandt, the CrimeDoor app is available on iOS and Android for free downloads. However, access to individual Augmented Reality portals is $1.99, and a subscription to access all portals is $4.99 per month. For more information on CrimeDoor’s Augmented Reality app, log on to www.crimedoor.com.