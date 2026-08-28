Griot B Bet His Retirement on Hip-Hop Education. A Decade Later, School Yard Rap Says It Reached 1 Million Students

The former educator marks School Yard Rap's 10th anniversary after turning hip-hop, Black history and culturally relevant learning into a national platform.

Brandon ‘Griot B’ Brown

*Brandon “Griot B” Brown left a career in education and emptied his retirement savings to pursue an unconventional idea: use hip-hop to help young people learn Black history, literacy, leadership and civic engagement. Ten years later, his School Yard Rap platform says that gamble has reached more than 1 million students across 228 school districts in 24 states.

School Yard Rap will mark its 10th anniversary Saturday, Aug. 29, with a celebration in Fresno, California. The milestone arrives as hip-hop itself celebrates 53 years of cultural influence — giving Brown an opportunity to make a larger point about what the culture can accomplish beyond music and entertainment.

For Brown, a former public school teacher in Inglewood, California, and founding school leader in Northern California, the mission grew from something he witnessed firsthand: a disconnect between traditional curriculum and students he believed could be reached differently.

One Educator’s Expensive Leap of Faith

Nearly a decade ago, Brown walked away from his education career, emptied his retirement savings and committed himself to building School Yard Rap, according to anniversary materials supplied to EURweb. The platform combines original music, curriculum, storytelling, videos, assemblies, concerts and other experiences designed to make history and learning culturally relevant.

The retirement-savings detail isn’t incidental. It captures the risk behind what can now look like an established educational enterprise.

Brown built the concept around the idea that hip-hop’s storytelling traditions could help students connect with history, identity and academic material rather than requiring young people to leave their culture outside the classroom.

School Yard Rap says its programming has now operated across 228 school districts in 24 states. Its current anniversary materials put its cumulative reach at more than 1 million students. Those figures are supplied by the organization and have not been independently audited by EURweb.

Hip-Hop Becomes the Lesson, Not the Distraction

Brown’s stage name reflects the West African tradition of the griot — a historian and storyteller entrusted with preserving and passing down cultural knowledge.

His modern version uses beats, rhymes and culturally responsive storytelling to teach subjects ranging from Black history and literacy to leadership and civic engagement.

The approach deliberately challenges the idea that hip-hop and education occupy opposing worlds. Instead of asking students to disconnect from the culture surrounding them, School Yard Rap treats that culture as an entry point into learning.

That philosophy has become particularly relevant as educators and parents debate how to engage students while schools navigate broader arguments over the teaching of race and American history.

Brown’s work also reflects hip-hop’s continuing evolution. Over 53 years, the culture has influenced music, fashion, dance, language, entrepreneurship and global popular culture. School Yard Rap’s premise is that education can belong on that list, too.

EURweb Has Watched the Movement Grow

The anniversary isn’t EURweb’s first encounter with Brown.

As EURweb previously reported, Brown released the “Fresh Out” video featuring Haillie and the “Good Trouble” EP this summer, continuing his blend of music, history and social impact.

School Yard Rap’s anniversary materials say Brown’s recent media appearances have also included Access Hollywood, NPR’s “Weekend Edition,” “The D.L. Hughley Show,” iHeartRadio, Rolling Out and LA Wave.

“Good Trouble,” meanwhile, extends the educational mission into Brown’s music. The project draws its themes from history, identity, community empowerment and civic engagement, according to the supplied materials.

The result is a model in which Brown isn’t simply an educator borrowing hip-hop to make a lesson more entertaining. He’s an artist and educator attempting to make the music, history and lesson function together.

Ten Years Later, the Bet Is Still Growing

School Yard Rap’s anniversary arrives with an interesting contrast.

Hip-hop was once routinely treated by educational institutions as something young people needed to be protected from or discouraged from bringing into classrooms. Brown instead built an organization around the proposition that the culture could become an educational asset.

The million-student figure is School Yard Rap’s own measurement, but even the organization’s more concrete footprint — 228 districts across 24 states — illustrates how far Brown’s original idea has traveled.

And the 10-year milestone makes the origin story harder to overlook.

Brown didn’t merely decide hip-hop might make education more engaging. According to the materials his organization provided to EURweb, he put his own retirement money behind that conviction and left an established education career to test it.

A decade later, School Yard Rap is still testing the same proposition on a much larger stage: that the culture capable of teaching generations how to rhyme, create, organize and tell their stories can also help teach young people who they are, where they came from and what they can become.

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MORE NEWS ON EURWEB.COM: The Pulse of Entertainment: School Yard Rap Founder Rapper Griot B Releases ‘Fresh Out’ Video and ‘Good Trouble’ EP

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