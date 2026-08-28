Floyd Mayweather Has a Law Firm Now — But There’s a Catch

The undefeated boxing champion isn't an attorney, but his Money Team brand now fronts a nationwide network connecting clients with lawyers.

Floyd Mayweather (tears) – screenshot

Floyd Mayweather Jr. is putting “The Money Team” in a new corner: the courtroom. The undefeated former boxing champion is promoting The Money Team Law Firm, a nationwide legal network that promises to connect people seeking legal help with attorneys across the country.

Mayweather announced the venture in a television commercial highlighted by Sandra Rose.

“When you need legal help, the right lawyers make all the difference,” Mayweather says in the ad. “How do you know which lawyers is right for you? That’s why we started the Money Team Law Firm, a network of the best lawyers from around the country. So everyone can get the justice and money they deserve.”

There’s one important distinction: Mayweather, 49, is not an attorney.

The Money Team Law Firm pic.twitter.com/gfq58PPcj4 — Dan Canobbio (@DanCanobbio) August 26, 2026

So What Exactly Is Mayweather Selling?

The venture’s own website describes The Money Team Law Firm as a nationwide network of attorneys, with Mayweather’s famous “undefeated mentality” serving as a central part of its branding.

The operation advertises representation in areas including personal injury, wrongful death, employment disputes and other civil matters. Its marketing promises prospective clients free case evaluations and, for applicable cases, no upfront fees.

Although the commercial is generating fresh attention, The Money Team Law Firm appears to have been operating before this week’s promotional push. Arizona-based Colburn Hintze Maletta said it attended a November 2025 Floyd Mayweather Championship Gala hosted by The Money Team Law Firm in support of the Champions for Justice Foundation.

So this is less about Mayweather suddenly hanging a law degree on the wall and more about the boxing mogul putting his name, celebrity and marketing muscle behind a national legal-services network.

Floyd Mayweather

Mayweather Has His Own Legal Fight

The timing comes with an unavoidable twist.

Mayweather is currently facing two felony charges in Nevada involving an allegedly bad $200,000 check used to purchase a luxury watch. Reuters reported in June that Clark County prosecutors charged him with theft and issuing a check with intent to defraud over the December 2024 transaction.

Those charges are allegations, and Mayweather has not been convicted in the case.

He has also faced significant federal tax problems. The Ring reported earlier this year that IRS documents showed Mayweather owed more than $7.25 million through tax liens and levies and had been warned that his passport could be revoked over the debt.

None of that prevents Mayweather from building or promoting a legal-services business. It does, however, give the new commercial an irony that’s difficult to miss: the man who built a fortune selling fights is now selling access to people who can help fight legal ones.

Mayweather’s pitch keeps everything perfectly on brand. In boxing, he was “Money.” In his latest venture, the promise is lawyers who can help clients pursue justice — and, when warranted, compensation.

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