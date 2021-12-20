Monday, December 20, 2021
Brooklyn Artist Elise Swopes Earns Over $200,000 Selling NFTs

By Ny MaGee
Elise Swopes
Elise Swopes / Instagram

*A Brooklyn-based photographer and graphic designer has earned over $200,000 in less than a year selling her art as NFTs, or nonfungible tokens.

As reported by CNBC, Elise Swopes “lists her art on NFT marketplaces like SuperRare and Nifty Gateway. Her pieces depict animations of cityscapes that she photographs. She frequently adds elements of nature that she designs digitally to her photographs,” the outlet writes. 

“When I make a sale, I make sure that I’m giving back to the community that’s giving back as well,” Swopes says, “because there’s a cycle [of support].”

“But I have also found quite a bit of difficulty with the [NFT] community as far as representation of people of color and Black women specifically,” she says.

READ MORE:  Rare Whitney Houston Song Breaks NFT Sales Record

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Elise Swopes (@swopes)

“There’s obviously a ton of advance opportunity for white men, and we’ve seen them continuously get more sales. Women have barely made any sales in the last 21 months,” Swopes says. 

When Swopes promotes diversity and inclusivity online, she says it “doesn’t always garner the best support with everybody.”

“They find it uncomfortable to be uncomfortable and hold themselves accountable with wealth distribution, especially with how much money a lot of these people have made. So, I find myself having a lot of responsibility as not just a woman, but a woman of color in this community, who understands perspective and can put myself in different people’s shoes,” she says.

“There are a lot of Black women right now in the NFT community, and they’re doing a lot of really great stuff. We’re really great community builders, and I hope that money will be distributed better where [the community] gives us a seat at the table,” she explains.

Check out some of her work below.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Elise Swopes (@swopes)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Elise Swopes (@swopes)

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

