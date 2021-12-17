Biz Markie’s Former Manager Allegedly Was DEA Informant

*The former manager and business partner of late rapper Biz Markie is said to have been an informant.

As reported by Vlad TV, Lamont Wanzer “began working closely with the U.S. federal law enforcement agency once he was exposed for working with a drug organization that involved a drug lord named Richard Byrd and an attorney named Kenneth Ravenell,” the outlet writes, citing a warrant.

Here’s more from the report:

Although the 83-page document didn’t mention the businessman’s legal name, he was referred to throughout the transcription by his nickname, “Monte,” and BizMont — the company Wanzer ran with Biz Markie — was referenced in recorded conversations. Lamont Wanzer and Richard Byrd operated a marketing firm together, which was a front for laundering Byrd’s drug money, but Biz Markie was never implicated in any of his former partner’s criminal activity or DEA involvement.

Wanzer passed away in 2014.

Biz Markie passed away in July after a long history of health issues.

An earlier report noted that he was diagnosed with type 2 diabetes in 2010. He told the New York Daily News in 2013 that he had lost more than 140 pounds.

“They be seein’ me, I lost the weight, and I didn’t have to use lap band surgery or whatever,” he said. “They see that I did it, and they know I was the greedy, greasy person. So if I can do it, anyone can do it.”

“I wanted to live,” Markie told ABC News in 2014. “Since I have to be a diabetic, If I didn’t make the changes, it was going to make the diabetes worse. I’m trying to get off [the diabetes meds]. The way you gotta do it is lose the weight. I’m off half my meds, I just got to get off the rest … [The doctors] said I could lose my feet. They said I could lose body parts. A lot of things could happen.”

Markie was born in Harlem in 1964. He grew up on Long Island, and began his career in New York City nightclubs. The rapper and DJ gained regional recognition by performing on college campuses.