Friday, December 17, 2021
HomeEntertainmentMusic
Music

Biz Markie’s Former Manager Allegedly Was DEA Informant

By Ny MaGee
0

Lamont Wanzer and Biz Markie
Lamont Wanzer and Biz Markie / YouTube screenshot

*The former manager and business partner of late rapper Biz Markie is said to have been an informant.

As reported by Vlad TV, Lamont Wanzer “began working closely with the U.S. federal law enforcement agency once he was exposed for working with a drug organization that involved a drug lord named Richard Byrd and an attorney named Kenneth Ravenell,” the outlet writes, citing a warrant. 

Here’s more from the report:

Although the 83-page document didn’t mention the businessman’s legal name, he was referred to throughout the transcription by his nickname, “Monte,” and BizMont — the company Wanzer ran with Biz Markie — was referenced in recorded conversations.  Lamont Wanzer and Richard Byrd operated a marketing firm together, which was a front for laundering Byrd’s drug money, but Biz Markie was never implicated in any of his former partner’s criminal activity or DEA involvement. 

Wanzer passed away in 2014. 

READ MORE: Obamas Send ‘Heartfelt’ Letter of Condolences to Biz Markie’s Wife

Biz Markie passed away in July after a long history of health issues.

An earlier report noted that he was diagnosed with type 2 diabetes in 2010. He told the New York Daily News in 2013 that he had lost more than 140 pounds.

“They be seein’ me, I lost the weight, and I didn’t have to use lap band surgery or whatever,” he said. “They see that I did it, and they know I was the greedy, greasy person. So if I can do it, anyone can do it.”

“I wanted to live,” Markie told ABC News in 2014. “Since I have to be a diabetic, If I didn’t make the changes, it was going to make the diabetes worse. I’m trying to get off [the diabetes meds]. The way you gotta do it is lose the weight. I’m off half my meds, I just got to get off the rest … [The doctors] said I could lose my feet. They said I could lose body parts. A lot of things could happen.”

Markie was born in Harlem in 1964. He grew up on Long Island, and began his career in New York City nightclubs. The rapper and DJ gained regional recognition by performing on college campuses.

Previous articleBiden to HBCU Grads on Voting Rights: ‘We Need Your Help, Badly’ (Watch)
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

TRENDING

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Why These Texts Between Mother and Son During...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: White Newscasters Wore Afro Wigs on Air to...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2021 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO