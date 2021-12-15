Florida Bride Wears Thong, Twerks and Gives Groom Lap Dance at Wedding [VIDEO]

*A Florida bride has gone viral for wearing a backless, apron style-dress and thong while serving up a lap dance to the groom.

The bride, known simply as Rochelle, is seen in the clip, along with her bridesmaids, performing a choreographed burlesque routine that has amassed more than 2.9 million views on Twitter.

Watch the clip below.

IS THAT THE BRIDE?!?!? pic.twitter.com/et8Ai6iWj3 — Detective Drip (@ImKindaFunny901) December 12, 2021

As reported by New York Post, Twitter users are divided about the bride’s risqué antics at her own wedding.

“Everything here is tacky. The twerking bridesmaids, the barefoot bride, showing [her] whole a— in front of your entire family, just one big ghetto mess,” wrote one critic.

“Doing a lap dance routine for your husband wearing next to nothing in front of his closest friends and both your families is beyond ghetto lmaooo that’s not even the right word to define it yet I can’t even quantify how wildly tacky this is,” another Twitter user wrote.

Of course, Rochelle has plenty of defenders, with one commenter noting “Baby if you wanna twerk from the ceiling at your wedding ima hype you up.”

What’s your take on the twerking bride? Sound off in the comments.