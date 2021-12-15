Wednesday, December 15, 2021
Florida Bride Wears Thong, Twerks and Gives Groom Lap Dance at Wedding [VIDEO]

By Ny MaGee
Twerking bride

*A Florida bride has gone viral for wearing a backless, apron style-dress and thong while serving up a lap dance to the groom. 

The bride, known simply as Rochelle, is seen in the clip, along with her bridesmaids, performing a choreographed burlesque routine that has amassed more than 2.9 million views on Twitter.

Watch the clip below.

READ MORE: Lizzo’s TED Talk is an Oral Lesson on History of Twerking [WATCH]

As reported by New York Post, Twitter users are divided about the bride’s risqué antics at her own wedding. 

“Everything here is tacky. The twerking bridesmaids, the barefoot bride, showing [her] whole a— in front of your entire family, just one big ghetto mess,” wrote one critic.

“Doing a lap dance routine for your husband wearing next to nothing in front of his closest friends and both your families is beyond ghetto lmaooo that’s not even the right word to define it yet I can’t even quantify how wildly tacky this is,” another Twitter user wrote. 

Of course, Rochelle has plenty of defenders, with one commenter noting “Baby if you wanna twerk from the ceiling at your wedding ima hype you up.”

What’s your take on the twerking bride? Sound off in the comments.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

