Sunday, December 12, 2021
HomePolitics
Donald Trump

Kanye West Publicist Pressured Georgia Election Worker to Admit Baseless Fraud Accusations

By EurWebWriter
0

Kanye West
Kanye West

*A publicist working for Kanye West visited the home of a Georgia election worker earlier this year to pressure her into making false claims about election fraud, according to Reuters.

Trevian Kutti knocked on the door of Ruby Freeman and told Freeman she “was in danger” from mysterious figures that turned up at her home. Yeah, sounds like funny money to us, too. Especially when Kutti reportedly said she was sent by a “high-profile individual” but never mentioned Kanye, according to a police report.

Freeman was a temporary election worker during the 2020 election and was targeted by MAGA-ites who blamed her for Trump’s loss in Georgia.

The right-wing conspiracy angle posits that Freeman and her daughter illegally counted mail-in ballots and put them into a suitcase. But this “suitcase” turned out to be a standard ballot container.

OTHER NEWS ON EURWEB: Keisha Knight Pulliam to ‘Pull Up’ at Clark Atlanta with Now & Later

Trevian Kutti - Getty
Trevian Kutti – Getty

Freeman and her daughter did nothing wrong. Trump ultimately lost the election because he got fewer votes. But the drama didn’t stop for the Freemans.

When Kutti knocked on the door of the 62-year-old temporary election worker, she offered “help.” Freeman, who was wary of strangers, called the police. Reuters reported:

“They’re saying that I need help,” Freeman told the dispatcher, referring to the people at her door, “that it’s just a matter of time that they are going to come out for me and my family.”

An officer arrived and spoke with Kutti, who described herself as a “crisis manager,” according to the police incident report.

Police bodycam video recorded on Jan. 4, 2021, shows Trevian Kutti, a publicist for hip-hop artist Kanye West, telling a Georgia election worker who former President Trump falsely accused of manipulating votes that she was in imminent danger – December 10, 2021

Freeman and Kutti later went to a police station, where Freeman realized Kutti was working for West and attempting to intimidate her. From Reuters:

Inside the station, Kutti and Freeman met in a corner, according to footage from a body camera worn by an officer present at the meeting. Reuters obtained the video through a public-records request.

“I cannot say what specifically will take place,” Kutti is heard telling Freeman in the recording. “I just know that it will disrupt your freedom,” she said, “and the freedom of one or more of your family members.”

“You are a loose end for a party that needs to tidy up,” Kutti continued. She added that “federal people” were involved, without offering specifics.

Two days later, on Jan. 6, Kutti’s prediction that Freeman would have her freedoms disrupted proved right when a swarm of Trump supporters descended on Freeman’s home and began shouting at her through bullhorns. That same day, hundreds of Trump supporters violently stormed the Capitol.

Freeman is now suing The Gateway Pundit for defamation for the lies the publication spread about her role in the election.

Previous article‘Dancin’ Idris?’ Denzel is Hilariously Clueless As to Who Damson Idris is | WATCH
Next articleAfter Losing Teenage Son to Gun Violence, LaRicha Rousell Focuses on Helping Others Cope
EurWebWriter
Ricardo A. Hazell began his career in journalism in 1996 as a Research Intern for the prestigious Editor & Publisher Co. His byline has appeared in The Root, Washington Post, Black Enterprise and he helped define culture within the African Diaspora as Senior Cultural Contributor at The Shadow League. Currently working on the semi-autobiographical novel "Remorse".

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

TRENDING

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Why These Texts Between Mother and Son During...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: White Newscasters Wore Afro Wigs on Air to...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2021 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO