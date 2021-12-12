Kanye West Publicist Pressured Georgia Election Worker to Admit Baseless Fraud Accusations

*A publicist working for Kanye West visited the home of a Georgia election worker earlier this year to pressure her into making false claims about election fraud, according to Reuters.

Trevian Kutti knocked on the door of Ruby Freeman and told Freeman she “was in danger” from mysterious figures that turned up at her home. Yeah, sounds like funny money to us, too. Especially when Kutti reportedly said she was sent by a “high-profile individual” but never mentioned Kanye, according to a police report.

Freeman was a temporary election worker during the 2020 election and was targeted by MAGA-ites who blamed her for Trump’s loss in Georgia.

The right-wing conspiracy angle posits that Freeman and her daughter illegally counted mail-in ballots and put them into a suitcase. But this “suitcase” turned out to be a standard ballot container.

Freeman and her daughter did nothing wrong. Trump ultimately lost the election because he got fewer votes. But the drama didn’t stop for the Freemans.

When Kutti knocked on the door of the 62-year-old temporary election worker, she offered “help.” Freeman, who was wary of strangers, called the police. Reuters reported:

“They’re saying that I need help,” Freeman told the dispatcher, referring to the people at her door, “that it’s just a matter of time that they are going to come out for me and my family.”

An officer arrived and spoke with Kutti, who described herself as a “crisis manager,” according to the police incident report.

Police bodycam video recorded on Jan. 4, 2021, shows Trevian Kutti, a publicist for hip-hop artist Kanye West, telling a Georgia election worker who former President Trump falsely accused of manipulating votes that she was in imminent danger – December 10, 2021

Freeman and Kutti later went to a police station, where Freeman realized Kutti was working for West and attempting to intimidate her. From Reuters:

Inside the station, Kutti and Freeman met in a corner, according to footage from a body camera worn by an officer present at the meeting. Reuters obtained the video through a public-records request.

“I cannot say what specifically will take place,” Kutti is heard telling Freeman in the recording. “I just know that it will disrupt your freedom,” she said, “and the freedom of one or more of your family members.”

“You are a loose end for a party that needs to tidy up,” Kutti continued. She added that “federal people” were involved, without offering specifics.

Two days later, on Jan. 6, Kutti’s prediction that Freeman would have her freedoms disrupted proved right when a swarm of Trump supporters descended on Freeman’s home and began shouting at her through bullhorns. That same day, hundreds of Trump supporters violently stormed the Capitol.

Freeman is now suing The Gateway Pundit for defamation for the lies the publication spread about her role in the election.