‘Sacramento Karen’ Falsely Accuses Black Man of Phone Theft at Mall [WATCH]

*Footage of a white woman accusing a Black man of stealing her phone has gone viral, but the phone was in her purse the entire time.

The incident reportedly occurred at Spencer’s inside the Sunrise Mall in Sacramento, and the footage has gone viral. The clip was originally uploaded Monday by a person claiming to be the spouse of the Black man named Kinley.

The video has amassed over 2.2 million views and has the caption: “Karen really pulled this at a Spencer’s. Racism alive and well.” In the video, the unnamed woman accuses the Black man of walking behind her and taking her cell phone out of her bag.

“I had it, and then you walked right behind me and you took it,” she says in the video.

Kinley responds: “I did not take it.”

Watch the moment via the TikTok clip below.

Newsweek writes, “The video starts midway through the altercation with the woman with the misplaced phone speaking with the clerk, while the man accused and a woman he is with record the incident.”

The woman behind the camera (Kinley’s partner) suggests resolving the issue by having the male store clerk call the woman’s phone. The “Karen” refuses to give up her cell number and continues to search through her bag for the phone. The accuser then claims the Black man could have turned off the ringer.

She pleads with him to return her phone before reluctantly agreeing to give her phone number to the store clerk. As the staffer calls the number, the phone is heard ringing from inside the woman’s purse. Clearly embarrassed, she then turns to the Black man and apologizes as he walks away.

On TikTok, Kinley’s partner wrote: “My husband’s first time in 28 years. He grew up in the south too. Not a month in Cali and this happens.”