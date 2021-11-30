On THE REAL: Andy Cohen Responds to NeNe Leakes on Returning to RHOA | WATCH

*On THE REAL airing Wednesday, December 1st, Andy Cohen responds to former “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star NeNe Leakes’ appearance on “The Real” last month where she said she would return to the show if she had a sit down with him:

LONI LOVE:

Now former housewives of Atlanta star NeNe Leakes was recently on our show. She said that she would be up for returning to the show if you two had a conversation, check out what she said, Andrew.

NENE LEAKES:

I think Andy and I were really close for a really, really long time and I love Benny Boo, and I helped pay for his baby shower and all those things. I think that Andy and I need to have a sit down and talk and then we’re off to the races.

LONI LOVE:

So, what’s your response? Any?

ANDY COHEN:

Well, you know, first of all, I love it that you keep calling me Andrew, because that is my name Loni. I am Andrew J. Cohen, so, very good. You know, we are in the midst of shooting season 14 of the Atlanta housewives, and it’s great and Marlo has her peach and Shereé is back, and we have some new faces and some great faces and Kenya Moore is on fire, and so I am really focused right now on season 14 of the housewives of Atlanta and not really looking beyond that right now.

