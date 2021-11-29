Monday, November 29, 2021
HomeEURweb Original ContentBlind Items
Blind Items

BLIND ITEM: Thirsty for Fame

By Ny MaGee
0

blind item

*The following Blind Item comes from Hollywood insider Enty Lawyer. Please address all inquiries and complaints to the original source.

 This A-list political commentator does not actually believe anything that she says. When she emerged a few years ago she promoted doxxing people with views that align with the side she now claims to represent. When this plan failed, she did a quick 180 and became beloved among supporters of the permanent A++ lister. She’s thirsty for fame and doesn’t want to go down the OnlyFans route. So, she just latches onto what is the more controversial position at the moment. 

Can you guess who the political commentator is? Sound off in the comments.

Previous articleSherri Shepherd to Return as Guest Host of ‘The Wendy Williams Show’
Next articleRuby Dee and Ossie Davis Had Open Marriage That Strengthened Their Bond | VIDEO
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

TRENDING

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Why These Texts Between Mother and Son During...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: White Newscasters Wore Afro Wigs on Air to...

Today’s Video

Hero Pulls Man from Flaming Car after Onlookers Only...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2021 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO