*The following Blind Item comes from Hollywood insider Enty Lawyer. Please address all inquiries and complaints to the original source.

This actor/producer/showrunner/director already has made it clear he likes hooking up with people who have no families and no connections and loves homeless children and adults. Now, he has built an airport on his compound and is sending all these people out for “jobs.”

Can you guess who the actor/producer/showrunner/director is? Sound off in the comments.