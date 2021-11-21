Are White Elites are Using Black Trauma to Abandon Black America?

*(Via Newsweek) – We’re living in a golden age of awareness about white supremacy. You can’t turn on your TV without hearing the phrase applied to the news, whether it’s the explanation for Glenn Youngkin’s victory in Virginia or Kyle Rittenhouse’s actions in Kenosha. But more often than not, white progressives’ newfound obsession with opposing white supremacy isn’t helping. It’s coming at Black people’s expense.

Reverend Jerry McAfee of New Salem Church in Minneapolis has described white supremacy as a situation where white people are defining your reality and then forcing you to live under that definition. And sadly, that’s what we’re seeing now over and over: White folks on the Left defining a reality for us that doesn’t comport with how we as Black people see things, then demanding we identify with it.

Take the Rittenhouse trial. Though Kyle Rittenhouse shot three white men, killing two of them, he has been described as a white supremacist on countless media outlets, with some even misreporting the facts and writing that he killed Black people. There is a mass effort underway to gaslight Blacks into believing Kyle was a threat to us and that he came to Kenosha to shoot us, when the facts tell a very different story, one of white on white crime.

Rittenhouse came to Kenosha as a result of Black Lives Matter riots. But many of us in the Black community see white people as major instigators in the riots. Not only do progressive politicians refuse to call out violent rioting on the assumption that somehow Black people support the burning of our neighborhoods, but footage frequently circulates on Black Twitter of white malefactors being schooled or begged to desist in violent acts by Black people. This happened just last week outside the Kenosha courthouse, when a Black elder found himself forced to play peacemaker to a non-Black person threatening to commit violence.

