Wednesday, November 17, 2021
Mike Tyson Claims He ‘Died’ After Taking Psychedelic Toad Venom

By Ny MaGee
*Former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson has revealed that he “died” during his first trip with toad venom.

Speaking to the New York Post at a psychedelics conference in Miami, Tyson detailed his experience four years ago with Bufo alvarius, venom from the Sonoran Desert Toad. The former boxer said he was taking heavy drugs during a low point and gained 100 pounds in the process. 

“I ‘died’ during my first trip,” Tyson told The Post at Wonderland, a conference dedicated to psychedelics, microdosing and medicine, per the report. “In my trips I’ve seen that death is beautiful. Life and death both have to be beautiful, but death has a bad rep. The toad has taught me that I’m not going to be here forever. There’s an expiration date.”

Here’s more from the New York Post:

The “toad” is Bufo alvarius, a Mexico amphibian otherwise known as the Sonoran Desert Toad. It spends seven months of the year living underground, but when it’s active, its venom can be smoked to produce a short psychoactive trip. The venom has long been used in traditional healing rituals but, with the popularity of LSD and ayahuasca among the rich and famous, “the toad” is getting a lot of more attention.

Tyson found the venom to be life-affirming.

“People see the difference [in me],” he said. “It speaks for itself. If you knew me in 1989 you knew a different person. My mind isn’t sophisticated enough to fathom what happened, but life has improved. The toad’s whole purpose is to reach your highest potential. I look at the world differently. We’re all the same. Everything is love.”

Forbes reported that thousands of Sonoran Desert Toad are “being captured and milked of their venom.”

Tyson first took the venom as a dare and has since used it about 53 times — sometimes three times in the same day. 

“It has made me more creative and helps me focus,” he told the paper. “I’m more present as a businessman and entrepreneur.”

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

