White Woman’s Savage Curve of OJ Simpson at Vegas Bar Goes Viral (Watch)

*A video that recently went viral on TikTok shows OJ Simpson grinning in the selfie video of a TikTokker and eventually moving in for a kiss, only to be curved hard before the clip abruptly ends.

The woman, @mackenziegd1988, saw the disgraced former NFL star at a Las Vegas bar and started filming. He joined the video, and she is heard saying “O.J. baby, he’s out!” Suddenly, Simpson appears to move in for a kiss. She reacts to the man acquitted of criminal double murder charges by dipping back out of his reach and giving the camera a pained, frozen expression before the footage cuts off.

Watch below:

Social media had thoughts.

One TikTok user said: “If the kiss don’t miss then you must dismiss.”

Another commented: “I can’t live with the embarrassment I just got from watching that.”

A third said: “She dodged that kiss like he was dodging that case.”

The athlete-turned-actor is famed for the 1995 “Trial of the Century” in which he was acquitted of the murder of his wife Nicole Brown and a friend, Ronald Goldman on Oct. 3, 1995. He was arrested in Las Vegas in 2007 and charged with numerous felonies, including armed robbery and kidnapping. He was convicted the following year and sentenced to 33 years imprisonment, with a minimum of nine years without parole. He was granted parole in 2017 and was able to walk free.

He remains under the state Division of Parole and Probation supervision until September 29, 2022.