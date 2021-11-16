Tuesday, November 16, 2021
HomeEUR SectionsToday’s Video
Football

White Woman’s Savage Curve of OJ Simpson at Vegas Bar Goes Viral (Watch)

By EURPublisher01
0

O.J. Simpson
OJ Simpson trying to kiss a woman at a Las Vegas bar (TikTok user @mackenziegd1988)

*A video that recently went viral on TikTok shows OJ Simpson grinning in the selfie video of a TikTokker and eventually moving in for a kiss, only to be curved hard before the clip abruptly ends.

The woman, @mackenziegd1988, saw the disgraced former NFL star at a Las Vegas bar and started filming. He joined the video, and she is heard saying “O.J. baby, he’s out!”  Suddenly, Simpson appears to move in for a kiss. She reacts to the man acquitted of criminal double murder charges by dipping back out of his reach and giving the camera a pained, frozen expression before the footage cuts off.

Watch below:

Social media had thoughts.

One TikTok user said: “If the kiss don’t miss then you must dismiss.”

Another commented: “I can’t live with the embarrassment I just got from watching that.”

A third said: “She dodged that kiss like he was dodging that case.”

The athlete-turned-actor is famed for the 1995 “Trial of the Century” in which he was acquitted of the murder of his wife Nicole Brown and a friend, Ronald Goldman on Oct. 3, 1995. He was arrested in Las Vegas in 2007 and charged with numerous felonies, including armed robbery and kidnapping. He was convicted the following year and sentenced to 33 years imprisonment, with a minimum of nine years without parole. He was granted parole in 2017 and was able to walk free.

He remains under the state Division of Parole and Probation supervision until September 29, 2022.

Previous articleWoman Claims Waffle House Workers Brought Up ‘Nooses’ Around her Biracial Family (Watch)
Next articleFaith Evans Posts Video Of Her and Stevie J at Beach Amid Divorce
EURPublisher01

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Why These Texts Between Mother and Son During...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: White Newscasters Wore Afro Wigs on Air to...

Today’s Video

Hero Pulls Man from Flaming Car after Onlookers Only...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO