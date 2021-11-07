Silk Sonic is Back! We’ve Got Reactions to New Jam ‘Smokin Out The Window’ | WATCH

*Yes, Yes, Yes! If you haven’t heard – Silk Sonic, aka Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak – is back! With vengeance, we might add.

If you thought “Leave the Door Open” was all that, their new jam, “Smokinn Out The Window” is guaranteed to have you rethinking things. Yeah, it’s THAT good. It’s another vibe that manages to spit fire and be hella funny and truthful all at the same time.

Don’t take our word for it. We’ve got some of our favorite YouTube reactors to react to the song/video and give you their candid … reactions!

First up is ToneyReactions:

Anthony Greatness Cotton:

:

ZMOOVEY:

Nina O’Day Reacts: Seesta Seesta: Yep, that’s just a sample of some of the reaction videos on YouTube. So, you might be wondering what some of the reactions to the reactions are. Well, here’s a sample: OMG………….I LOVE THIS!!! The cameo shots reminds me of the old Olin Mills photo’s. LOL. Saw Bruno in Charlotte, NC 4 years ago and it was the best concert of my life. And I have seen Prince, Springsteen and the Eagles….Bruno’s concerts are high action and hit after hit.

Anderson playing dead was so unexpected and then popping up like Jack in the box lol 😆😂🤣

And without further adieu, here is the full version of Silk Sonic’s “Smokin Out the Window”:

One last thing, the long-awaited album, An Evening with Silk Sonic, containing the first three singles: “Leave the Door Open,” “Skate” and “Smokin Out the Window,” is scheduled to drop on Friday, November 12.

According to an IG post from Bruno and Anderson, the album is comprised of a total of nine songs. It will also include two features from Boosty Collins and Thundercat, but there has been speculation (thanks to a Bootsy IG post) that Ariana Grande and Childish Gambino might appear somewhere on the album, a report from Hot New Hip Hop says. Click Bruno and Anderson’s IG below for the tracklist.

Wait! There’s more.

This past Friday (11/05/21), Anderson and Bruno chopped it up with radio personality Elvis Duran and crew. The interview is totally enjoyable, but it’s only around 6 mins long. Check it out below.