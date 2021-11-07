Monday, November 8, 2021
HomeEntertainment
Entertainment

Silk Sonic is Back! We’ve Got Reactions to New Jam ‘Smokin Out The Window’ | WATCH

By Fisher Jack
0

Anderson & Bruno (Smoking out the Window promo pic) - Instagram
Anderson .Paak & Bruno Mars is Silk Sonic (Smoking out the Window promo pic) – Instagram

*Yes, Yes, Yes! If you haven’t heard – Silk Sonic, aka Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak – is back! With vengeance, we might add.

If you thought “Leave the Door Open” was all that, their new jam, “Smokinn Out The Window” is guaranteed to have you rethinking things. Yeah, it’s THAT good. It’s another vibe that manages to spit fire and be hella funny and truthful all at the same time.

Don’t take our word for it. We’ve got some of our favorite YouTube reactors to react to the song/video and give you their candid … reactions!

First up is ToneyReactions:

Anthony Greatness Cotton:

Johnathan Potter:

ZMOOVEY:

Nina O’Day Reacts:

Seesta Seesta:

Yep, that’s just a sample of some of the reaction videos on YouTube. So, you might be wondering what some of the reactions to the reactions are. Well, here’s a sample:

This song here is something else. The fellas are 3 for 3 thus far, and what a perfect time to drop this, a week prior to the album. Diggin’ it!! Here are two songs that I know of that made me feel this record, The Whispers “You Are The One” and Sly, Slick & Wicked “Sho Nuff”…if these songs sound familiar, The Whispers is Monica’s “So Gone” and “Sho Nuff” is JT’s “Suit and Tie.”
Ok, 1-this song is IT and when the camera panned to Anderson sprawled out on the damn floor I LOST IT 🤣🤣 and 2- I just found your channel and realized that your reactions so far are Silk Sonic & PTX/Superfruit- HI, ARE WE MUSICAL SOULMATES?! Hahah excellent taste!
OMG………….I LOVE THIS!!! The cameo shots reminds me of the old Olin Mills photo’s. LOL. Saw Bruno in Charlotte, NC 4 years ago and it was the best concert of my life. And I have seen Prince, Springsteen and the Eagles….Bruno’s concerts are high action and hit after hit.
Anderson playing dead was so unexpected and then popping up like Jack in the box lol 😆😂🤣

And without further adieu, here is the full version of Silk Sonic’s “Smokin Out the Window”:

One last thing, the long-awaited album, An Evening with Silk Sonic, containing the first three singles: “Leave the Door Open,” “Skate” and “Smokin Out the Window,” is scheduled to drop on Friday, November 12.

According to an IG post from Bruno and Anderson, the album is comprised of a total of nine songs. It will also include two features from Boosty Collins and Thundercat, but there has been speculation (thanks to a Bootsy IG post) that Ariana Grande and Childish Gambino might appear somewhere on the album, a report from Hot New Hip Hop says. Click Bruno and Anderson’s IG below for the tracklist.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Will Smith to Oprah About His Marriage: ‘It was a Fantasy Illusion That We Could Make Each Other Happy’

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Silk Sonic (@silksonic)

Wait! There’s more.

This past Friday (11/05/21), Anderson and Bruno chopped it up with radio personality Elvis Duran and crew. The interview is totally enjoyable, but it’s only around 6 mins long. Check it out below.

Previous articleCon B: Bay Area Rapper’s On A Mission — Not Just with His Music | VIDEO
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Why These Texts Between Mother and Son During...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: White Newscasters Wore Afro Wigs on Air to...

Today’s Video

Hero Pulls Man from Flaming Car after Onlookers Only...

Today’s Video

‘I Used the Front Like a Hippo Mouth’: Florida...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO