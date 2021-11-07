Will Smith to Oprah About His Marriage: ‘It was a Fantasy Illusion That We Could Make Each Other Happy’

*In the latest episode of her AppleTV+ series The Oprah Conversation, Winfrey chops it up with Will Smith to discuss his upcoming memoir.

While mentioning a paragraph in which Smith addressed his separation from Jada Pinkett Smith, whom he married back in 1997, the actor provided more clarity for those who believed the two were in an “open relationship.”

“Ya know… It’s really funny… We didn’t… We never actually like officially separated,” Will, 53, finally replied. However, he explained that their relationship took a drastic turn following an argument during Jada’s 40th birthday. He had spent three years planning an elaborate party and apparently she hated the whole thing:

“We realized that it was a fantasy illusion that we could make each other happy,” Will said. “We agreed that she had to make herself happy and I had to make myself happy. Then we were going to present ourselves back to the relationship already happy — versus demanding that the other person fill our empty cup.” He said, “We just decided, ‘You have to figure out how to be happy.” Though he admitted it was more “contentious” from his side, telling Jada: “‘Go figure out if you can be happy and prove to me it’s even possible.’ I’m gonna do me and you do you.”

