11-Year-Old Reporter Snags Interview with Jay-Z on Brooklyn Street (Watch)

This was an adorable encounter with 11-year-old online reporter Jazlyn from Bushwick, Brooklyn. With mic in hand, the tweener stepped to the rap mogul as he exited a building in New York City, and got her interview in on the sidewalk.

“To all the kids who have dreams of being successful like you, what advice can you give them?” she asked, for her online show, “Jazzy’s World TV.”

“Being successful like me? OK, believe in yourself, even before anyone else believes in you,” he said.

The mogul also praised Jazlyn’s self-assurance during his response.

