Friday, November 5, 2021
Kanye West Slams John Legend, Regrets Signing Big Sean to GOOD Music [VIDEO]

By Ny MaGee
MTV Awards via Twitter

*Kanye West (who has officially changed his name to Ye) hit up this week’s episode of the “Drink Champs” podcast co-hosted by N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN, where he made time to diss rapper Big Sean and singer John Legend

The GOOD Music founder said that signing Big Sean was “the worst thing I’ve ever done.”

“Nah, look, I know this man’s mama,” Kanye said before also bringing up John Legend. “I’ve changed this man’s family. And both John Legend and Big Sean, when I ran for office, got used quick by the Democrats to come at they boy that actually changed they life and that’s some sellout shit. And I don’t rock with neither of them and I need my apologies… n**gas is scared.”

You can check out the exchange below.

OTHER NEWS: Shaquille O’Neal to His Sons: ‘We Are Not Rich, I Am Rich’

Before the episode dropped, Big Sean took to Twitter to say he was contacted by Drink Champs to appear on the show for a chat. 

“I just got asked to be on the next Drink Champs so I’m assuming Ye talkin crazy,” Sean wrote shortly before the Ye episode premiered. Looks like he was right.” 

In a follow-up tweet, Sean posted several laughing emojis and shared a photo of him hanging with Ye and noted that when the two recently connected, West “ain’t say none of that.”

During the podcast interview, West discussed his latest project, “DONDA,” which was named after his late mother Donda West, as well as his beef with Drake and Taylor Swift, his split from Kim Kardashian, and his struggles with addiction.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

