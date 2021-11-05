Kanye West Slams John Legend, Regrets Signing Big Sean to GOOD Music [VIDEO]

*Kanye West (who has officially changed his name to Ye) hit up this week’s episode of the “Drink Champs” podcast co-hosted by N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN, where he made time to diss rapper Big Sean and singer John Legend.

The GOOD Music founder said that signing Big Sean was “the worst thing I’ve ever done.”

“Nah, look, I know this man’s mama,” Kanye said before also bringing up John Legend. “I’ve changed this man’s family. And both John Legend and Big Sean, when I ran for office, got used quick by the Democrats to come at they boy that actually changed they life and that’s some sellout shit. And I don’t rock with neither of them and I need my apologies… n**gas is scared.”

You can check out the exchange below.

Before the episode dropped, Big Sean took to Twitter to say he was contacted by Drink Champs to appear on the show for a chat.

“I just got asked to be on the next Drink Champs so I’m assuming Ye talkin crazy,” Sean wrote shortly before the Ye episode premiered. Looks like he was right.”

I just got asked to be on the next Drink Champs so I’m assuming Ye talkin crazy 😂😂😂 — Sean Don (@BigSean) November 5, 2021

In a follow-up tweet, Sean posted several laughing emojis and shared a photo of him hanging with Ye and noted that when the two recently connected, West “ain’t say none of that.”

Preview of Ye on Drink Champs tonight: pic.twitter.com/zUbjroGCS2 — Ye Media (@KanyeMedia_) November 5, 2021

During the podcast interview, West discussed his latest project, “DONDA,” which was named after his late mother Donda West, as well as his beef with Drake and Taylor Swift, his split from Kim Kardashian, and his struggles with addiction.