Friday, November 5, 2021
Jay Z Joins Instagram, Deletes Account After One Day

By Ny MaGee
*Jay-Z joined Instagram on Wednesday to promote the new Netflix western “The Harder They Fall,” but his account was deactivated a day later after a single post.

The “hip-hop mogul quickly amassed more than 2 million followers in just about 12 hours on the platform, and he followed only one person: his wife Beyonce

“The Harder They Fall” stars Jonathan Majors, Zazie Beetz, Delroy Lindo, LaKeith Stanfield, Danielle Deadwyler, Edi Gathegi, R.J. Cyler, Damon Wayans Jr., Deon Cole with Regina King and Idris Elb. The film was released on Netflix on Wednesday. The story follows Nat Love (Majors), an outlaw who reunites with his gang to seek revenge on the man who killed his parents (Elba).

Jay-Z produced the project and wrote original music for the film. 

“The Harder They Fall” film includes new music from a versatile array of artists, such as Kid Cudi, Ms. Lauryn Hill, Jadakiss, Conway The Machine, Koffee, Seal, CeeLo Green and film director Jeymes Samuel, among many others.

READ MORE: Dir. Jeymes Samuel Talks ‘The Harder They Fall’ and Film’s Star-Studded Soundtrack | WATCH

THE HARDER THEY FALL (C: L-R): REGINA KING as TRUDY SMITH, ZAZIE BEETZ as MARY FIELDS. CR: DAVID LEE/NETFLIX © 2021

“I’m honored to have collaborated with such a diverse and talented array of artists to bring this film’s soundtrack to life,” said Samuel in a statement. “My vision was to create a versatile body of work that blends genres and eras in an innovative way. I hope that, through our collaborative work, fans will be able to really immerse themselves in the stories we’re trying to tell.”

The soundtrack includes the long-awaited collaboration between JAY-Z and Kid Cudi on “Guns Go Bang,” which was first teased in the film’s main trailer in September and marks the duo’s first official collaboration since 2009. 

JAY-Z also teamed with Jadakiss and Conway The Machine on “King Kong Riddim” on the film’s soundtrack.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

