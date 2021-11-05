Jay Z Joins Instagram, Deletes Account After One Day

*Jay-Z joined Instagram on Wednesday to promote the new Netflix western “The Harder They Fall,” but his account was deactivated a day later after a single post.

The “hip-hop mogul quickly amassed more than 2 million followers in just about 12 hours on the platform, and he followed only one person: his wife Beyonce.

“The Harder They Fall” stars Jonathan Majors, Zazie Beetz, Delroy Lindo, LaKeith Stanfield, Danielle Deadwyler, Edi Gathegi, R.J. Cyler, Damon Wayans Jr., Deon Cole with Regina King and Idris Elb. The film was released on Netflix on Wednesday. The story follows Nat Love (Majors), an outlaw who reunites with his gang to seek revenge on the man who killed his parents (Elba).

Jay-Z produced the project and wrote original music for the film.

“The Harder They Fall” film includes new music from a versatile array of artists, such as Kid Cudi, Ms. Lauryn Hill, Jadakiss, Conway The Machine, Koffee, Seal, CeeLo Green and film director Jeymes Samuel, among many others.

“I’m honored to have collaborated with such a diverse and talented array of artists to bring this film’s soundtrack to life,” said Samuel in a statement. “My vision was to create a versatile body of work that blends genres and eras in an innovative way. I hope that, through our collaborative work, fans will be able to really immerse themselves in the stories we’re trying to tell.”

The soundtrack includes the long-awaited collaboration between JAY-Z and Kid Cudi on “Guns Go Bang,” which was first teased in the film’s main trailer in September and marks the duo’s first official collaboration since 2009.

JAY-Z also teamed with Jadakiss and Conway The Machine on “King Kong Riddim” on the film’s soundtrack.