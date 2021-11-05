Friday, November 5, 2021
HBCU Grad (Ayo Davis) Named President of Disney Branded Television

By EurWebWriter
0

Ayo Davis / Photo: Disney
*Last year Ayo Davis was appointed to the role of executive vice president of creative development and strategy, which is a pretty darn good role.

However, it has been recently announced that Davis has been promoted again, this time to president of Disney Branded Television. 

She will replace Gary Marsh, who gave her the promotion last year and is now stepping down to start his own production company after securing a deal with Disney General Entertainment to produce content for Disney’s streaming platforms.  

The Dillard University graduate will replace Gary Marsh after 33 years at Disney.  

Disney announced Davis’ promotion in September. Davis will report to the Chairman of Disney General Entertainment (DGE), Peter Rice. 

“Ayo is a focused leader with impeccable creative instincts who’s excelled in every role she’s held at Disney,” Rice shared in a statement. “Her creative eye for talent has made a meaningful impact in front of and behind the camera, from iconic shows across our networks that were defined by their casting choices to building a roster of creative talent that will redefine family programming at Disney Branded Television. She’s the absolute perfect person to lead the team at a time they are broadening their remit to develop more family programming across streaming and cable distribution. I’m excited to watch all she will accomplish.” 

As president of Disney Branded Television, the HBCU graduate will oversee content programming for families, kids, teens and tweens and will be responsible for the strategy, development, and production of Disney XD, Disney Junior, and Disney Channel. 

“I am beyond grateful to Peter Rice and Gary Marsh for their extraordinary leadership, support and mentorship,” added Davis. “It’s a tremendous honor to continue Gary’s legacy of delighting kids and families through Disney Branded TV’s unparalleled storytelling, and it’s an amazing time for kids and family programming. 

EurWebWriter
Ricardo A. Hazell began his career in journalism in 1996 as a Research Intern for the prestigious Editor & Publisher Co. His byline has appeared in The Root, Washington Post, Black Enterprise and he helped define culture within the African Diaspora as Senior Cultural Contributor at The Shadow League. Currently working on the semi-autobiographical novel "Remorse".

