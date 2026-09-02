Lizzo Declares ‘Truth Has Prevailed’ After Judge Ends Stylist’s Lawsuit

A federal judge dismissed Asha Daniels’ remaining claims against Lizzo’s touring company, but a separate lawsuit involving three former dancers remains unresolved.

Lizzo celebrates a major victory in court – via eurAI

*Grammy-winning singer Lizzo is declaring victory after a federal judge dismissed the remaining harassment and discrimination claims brought by former wardrobe assistant Asha Daniels against her touring company, ending a nearly three-year legal battle at the district-court level.

U.S. District Judge Fernando L. Aenlle-Rocha granted summary judgment Tuesday in favor of Big Grrrl Big Touring Inc. Lizzo had already been dismissed as an individual defendant in December 2024, when the court determined that her companies, rather than the singer personally, were Daniels’ employers.

“I prayed for the truth to come out and thanks to my incredible lawyers, the truth has prevailed,” Lizzo said in a statement highlighted by AllHipHop. “That truth matters more to me than anything, and I told y’all I will not settle and will continue to fight every vicious claim that has been made against me and my businesses.”

What the Judge Found in Daniels’ Case

Daniels filed suit in September 2023 after working on the European leg of Lizzo’s “Special Tour,” alleging sexual and racial harassment, disability discrimination, retaliation and a hostile work environment.

Aenlle-Rocha found Daniels had not identified sufficient evidence showing general hostility toward women or disparate treatment of men and women. Addressing some of the alleged conduct, the judge described incidents as “inappropriate and unprofessional” but found they fell outside Title VII protections.

The court also rejected Daniels’ disability-discrimination claim involving injuries to her foot and ankle, finding they did not meet the legal definition of a disability under the Americans with Disabilities Act.

Daniels’ Attorney Disputes the Ruling

Daniels’ attorney, Ron Zambrano, pushed back against the decision, arguing that disputed evidence should have been considered by a jury.

“We believe the decision improperly weighed evidence that should have been evaluated by a jury,” Zambrano said, adding that his team disagrees with the court’s treatment of Daniels’ disability claim and is considering “appropriate next steps.”

The ruling completes a legal chapter EURweb followed in December 2024, when Aenlle-Rocha dismissed Lizzo and her tour manager as individual defendants but allowed claims against Big Grrrl Big Touring to continue.

Lizzo Still Faces a Separate Legal Battle

Tuesday’s ruling does not resolve the separate lawsuit filed in 2023 by former dancers Arianna Davis, Crystal Williams and Noelle Rodriguez.

That litigation, which includes remaining allegations of sexual harassment and other workplace misconduct, is continuing. Lizzo has denied wrongdoing.

That distinction matters as Lizzo celebrates the Daniels decision as vindication.

One of the major workplace cases surrounding the singer has now been stopped before trial, but her broader legal fight is not finished.

For Lizzo, however, the latest ruling strengthens a position she has maintained publicly throughout the litigation: she intends to fight the accusations rather than settle them.

“I’m grateful to God and my team for another victory,” she said.

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