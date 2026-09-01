Jaylen Brown Speaks out on NBA Financial handlers. Does what he is saying EVEN MATTER? | WATCH

*Antonio Moore breaks down Jaylen Brown speaking out on NBA Financial handlers. And he explains whether what Brown is saying EVEN MATTERS in the context of Black wealth and economic power

NBA Hoops: Jaylen Brown exposing the behind-the-scenes realities of the NBA. He says most players have handlers who won’t let them invest in their communities, and help build the next Black Wall Street. Once you start doing that, he says, they begin attacking you media personalities like Colin Cowherd push certain narratives, and media companies come after you simply because you want to create change in your community. Jaylen Brown: I announced that I wanted to build like Black Wall Street, and I told you I was going to commit and invest into the city, and that’s what we did, and that’s what I’m continuing to do even beyond that. But I’m looking forward to expanding that up. But I want other athletes to feel that. I want other athletes to see that because the people that’s the people that are representing, or the people that are around some of our most instrumental players are steering them away. They’re steering them away from being in their community. They’re steering them away from helping the people in the situation they came from, because there’s no benefit for these people that are representing. So, they like are pushing you away, and it’s weird. It’s super weird, and it takes a real strong mind and some real courage to even go against it, because then they label they label me like they said I had a disease. They call me the smartest person in the room and all this type of stuff for just trying to uplift my community and showing respect to the places that I came from. Like, what are we talking about?

Jaylen Brown – via Depositphotos

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