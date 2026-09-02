The Idiom H-O-M-E-S in Crosshairs as Idiocracy Makes a ‘Hames’ of it

Trrump's proposed Lake Ontario name change gives the familiar HOMES mnemonic a political twist — and, in this commentary, turns it into one big “HAMES.”

Trump has Great Lakes in the Crosshairs

*In order to memorize the names of the Great Lakes, we were taught the acronym HOMES: H for Huron; O for Ontario; M for Michigan; E for Erie; and S for Superior. By most accounts, these lakes were named by indigenous people for the attributes of the lake itself, or attributes of the surrounding shores. Pronunciation of the names given by the indigenous were translated or modified by early French and British explorers, to become as they are known today.

Since his second term in office, Trump (the unqualified president) has been obsessed with renaming places and things after himself, giving rise to a term expert geographers refer to as “toponymic narcissism” . His latest proposed executive order to rename Lake Ontario to “Lake America” has come against strong opposition from Canada’s Prime Minister Mark Carney, other politicians, and scholars who say place-naming for personal benefit sets a precedent for future political gain seekers. There is no honor in pretending to be something you are not.

Where is the honor in Trump seeking to remove WWII war hero Doris “Dorie” Miller’s name from an aircraft carrier for his bravery during the attack on Pearl Harbor. He was the first Black to receive the esteemed Navy Cross.

Trump never even served in the military! All he does is make a mockery of others and whine about widespread election fraud that has never been proven, and that his MAGA supporters still believe. What gall!

Making a Hames of it

Now, can you imagine changing the name of Lake Ontario to Lake America?

First of all, the age-old HOMES method of memorizing the names of the Great Lakes would be more of a challenge for Americans as well as immigrants learning English as a second language (ESL).

HOMES would then become HAMES; and although “hames” is a word, who uses it?

The slang definition is:

Slang Meaning (Irish)

A mess or botch: Used in the common phrase “to make a hames of” (e.g., “You’ve made a right hames of it”).

Used in the common phrase “to make a hames of” (e.g., “You’ve made a right hames of it”). Cause: It implies ruining a task or job through clumsiness, carelessness, or ineptitude.

It implies ruining a task or job through clumsiness, carelessness, or ineptitude. Modifiers: Often paired with intensifying words like right, awful, complete, or absolute hames.

So, to highlight some of the troubling things that Trump has suggested or brought to bear during his first and second terms in office: Suggesting a disinfectant be used to combat COVID 19 during the pandemic; inciting a riot on Capitol Hill which resulted in the deaths and injuries of police officers; pardoning those who were arrested and convicted for their participation in the Capitol riot; repeatedly claiming widespread election fraud without proof; doing things on his own without congressional approval like starting the war with Iran; and the list goes on—I think we can conclude that surely Trump has made an awful, complete hames of it all!

Larry S. Buford

Larry Buford is a contributing writer. Author of “Things Are Gettin’ Outta Hand” and “Book to the Future” (Amazon). Email: [email protected]

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