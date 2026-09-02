Chaka Khan Comes Full Circle as Q Parker Joins Living Legends Gala

Chaka returns 34 years after her early LLF recognition, while 112 founding member takes an honorary leadership role for the Atlanta celebration.

Chaka Khan (Nick Nelson) and Q Parker (Quadir Thomas)

*Ten-time Grammy winner Chaka Khan and Grammy-winning 112 founding member Q Parker are stepping into honorary roles for the Living Legends Foundation’s 35th Anniversary Awards Dinner & Gala, set for Oct. 2 at Flourish Atlanta.

Khan will serve as Honorary Ambassador, while Parker has been named Honorary Gala Chair. The milestone carries special history for Khan, who was among the artists recognized by the Living Legends Foundation in 1992.

Chaka Khan’s 34-Year Full-Circle Moment

Khan’s return puts her on the other side of a recognition she received more than three decades ago, this time helping spotlight the executives, radio personalities, entrepreneurs, advocates and cultural architects who have helped build and sustain Black music.

“When you cross a bridge, you don’t think about all the hands that built it. Some of the most important contributions are the ones we never see,” Khan said. “Thank you, Living Legends Foundation, for seeing that every story matters and for honoring those hands and hearts that helped build the way for all of us.”

David C. Linton, chairman of the Living Legends Foundation, said Khan’s history with the organization makes her appointment particularly meaningful.

“Having Chaka Khan serve as our Honorary Ambassador during this milestone year is incredibly meaningful,” Linton said. “Chaka’s history with the Foundation reaches back to our earliest years, and her extraordinary career represents the excellence, longevity and cultural impact we have worked to celebrate for 35 years. We are honored to welcome her back as we recognize another remarkable class of Living Legends.”

EURweb has documented that history, including its coverage of the Living Legends Foundation and founder Ray Harris.

Chaka Khan – Photo: Nick Nelson

Q Parker – Photo: Quadir Thomas

Q Parker Steps Into the Honorary Chair Role

Parker, whose career as a founding member of 112 spans nearly three decades, will help champion LLF’s mission and bring attention to industry professionals whose work often happens beyond the marquee.

“Black music has given me a career, a community, and an opportunity to use my gifts to impact people around the world, so serving as Honorary Chair for the Living Legends Foundation’s 35th anniversary is truly an honor,” Parker said. “This organization understands that our industry is bigger than the names we see on the marquee.”

Parker recently released “Stare,” from his forthcoming album, “Evolution of Romance, Volume Two,” arriving this fall.

Khan also has new music on the way. Her album “Chakzilla,” due Sept. 18, is her first full-length album in seven years and features collaborations with Sia, Snoop Dogg and Lenny Kravitz.

2026 Living Legends Foundation Honorees

Living Legends Foundation Names Its 2026 Honorees

The Foundation’s 2026 honorees are:

Ray Harris Lifetime Achievement Award — Louis Carr, President of BET

— Louis Carr, President of BET A.D. Washington Chairman’s Award — Black Promoters Collective

— Black Promoters Collective Jerry Boulding Radio Executive Award — Kenny Smoov, Vice President of Urban Programming, Cumulus

— Kenny Smoov, Vice President of Urban Programming, Cumulus Frankie Crocker Radio Personality Award — Greg Street, Air Personality, V-103 Atlanta

— Greg Street, Air Personality, V-103 Atlanta Impact Player Award — Juliette Jones, COO, Alamo Records

— Juliette Jones, COO, Alamo Records Music Executive Award — Tim Reid, SVP, Repertoire & Marketing, BMG Recorded Music

— Tim Reid, SVP, Repertoire & Marketing, BMG Recorded Music Mike Bernardo Female Executive Award — Phylicia Fant, Global Director Black Music + Culture, Amazon Music

— Phylicia Fant, Global Director Black Music + Culture, Amazon Music Kendall Minter Entertainment Advocate Award — James McMillan, Esq., CEO, ART@WAR Entertainment

— James McMillan, Esq., CEO, ART@WAR Entertainment Hip-Hop Visionary Award — Ted Lucas, Founder & CEO, Slip-N-Slide Records

— Ted Lucas, Founder & CEO, Slip-N-Slide Records Entrepreneur Award — Ralph McDaniels, Executive Producer, “Video Music Box”

Founded in 1991, the Living Legends Foundation honors professionals who have helped shape Black music and culture while also providing assistance to industry professionals in need and supporting future generations through mentorship and scholarships.

With Khan returning 34 years after her early recognition and Parker helping lead the anniversary celebration, LLF’s 35th gala puts its founding mission front and center: giving the people who helped build Black music their flowers.

For more information about the Living Legends Foundation’s 35th Anniversary Awards Dinner & Gala at Flourish Atlanta, visit livinglegendsfoundation.com or purchase tickets here.

Follow the Living Legends Foundation on Instagram, Facebook, X, LinkedIn and YouTube.

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