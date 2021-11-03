*Last month, an excerpt taken from Will Smith’s new memoir titled “Will,” detailed how his father’s abuse “defined who I am today.” He wrote, “My father tormented me. And he was also one of the greatest men I’ve ever known,” Smith shared in “Will.” “He was one of the greatest blessings of my life, and also one of my greatest sources of pain.”

In another excerpt exclusively taken by ET Canada, as his book is gearing up to be released, Will further explains the pain his abusive father caused him and his mother while revealing that he once contemplated killing his late dad.

Sharing a specific moment, Smith said, his father — U.S. Air Force veteran Willard Carrol Smith Sr. was sick at the time, with his cancer growing worse. While trying his best to deal with the trauma of his childhood, Smith considered killing his dad in order to avenge his mother: “That when I was big enough, when I was strong enough, when I was no longer a coward, I would slay him. I paused at the top of the stairs. I could shove him down, and easily get away with it. I’m Will Smith. No one would ever believe I killed my father on purpose. I’m one of the best actors in the world. My 911 call would be Academy Award level. As the decades of pain, anger, and resentment coursed then receded, I shook my head and proceeded to wheel Daddio to the bathroom.”

And did you know Will Smith also considered suicide? Yes, he did and for MORE on that, scroll down below the IG post to check out the video interview where he discusses it.

By the way, Will Smith’s parents separated when he was 13 years old and finally divorced around the year 2000. Willard Sr. passed away in 2016.

The actor’s memoir, Will,” hits bookshelves on Nov. 9, alongside the premiere of his new YouTube Originals series “The Best Shape of My Life” on Nov. 8. Check out more on that as well his tale of wanting to commit suicide in the video below.