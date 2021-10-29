Will Smith Admits He Had Suicidal Thoughts in ‘Best Shape of My Life’ Docuseries [WATCH]

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

*The first trailer for Will Smith’s new YouTube Originals docuseries “The Best Shape of My Life,” has dropped and shows him opening up about the time he considered taking his own life.

The actor is starring in the six-part unscripted fitness docuseries that will follow “Smith challenging himself to improve every aspect of his fitness, from agility to power to recovery and more, teaming up with guests including pro athletes, scientists and experts, and top YouTube creators,” according to a release.

Smith took to Instagram earlier this year to share a shot of him posing in a pair of short shorts. “This is the body that carried me through an entire pandemic and countless days grazing thru the pantry,” he captioned the post. “I love this body, but I wanna FEEL better. No more midnight muffins…this is it! Imma get in the BEST SHAPE OF MY LIFE!!!!!”

Watch the trailer for “The Best Shape of My Life” above.

READ MORE: Will Smith’s ‘King Richard’ Biopic to Open 2021 American Black Film Festival

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Will Smith (@willsmith)

Smith’s YouTube series is set to debut in 2022, the series “is the story of Will Smith, looking up one day to find himself in middle age, rebuilding his body into the best shape of his life and getting his groove back along the way,” YouTube’s announcement says.

In related news, the American Black Film Festival has announced that the 2021 event will open its milestone 25th year with Warner Bros. Pictures’ eagerly anticipated film “King Richard” starring Will Smith.

The biopic finds Smith portraying Richard Williams, father of legendary athletes Venus and Serena Williams.

Based on the true story that will inspire the world, “King Richard” follows the journey of Richard Williams, an undeterred father instrumental in raising two of the most extraordinarily gifted athletes of all time, who will end up changing the sport of tennis forever. Driven by a clear vision of their future and using unconventional methods, Richard has a plan that will take Venus and Serena Williams from the streets of Compton, California to the global stage as legendary icons. “King Richard” is a profoundly moving film that shows the power of family, perseverance and unwavering belief as a means to achieve the impossible and impact the world.