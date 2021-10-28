Thursday, October 28, 2021
Michelle Obama Tapped to Guest Star on Final Season of ‘black-ish’

By Ny MaGee
*Former First Lady Michelle Obama has been tapped to guest-star in an upcoming episode of “black-ish” when the series returns for its eighth and final season next year.

“#blackish is going all out for the final season!” the show’s official Twitter shared. “We are honored to have trailblazer @MichelleObama join us as an upcoming guest star.”

The tweet accompanied a cast photo featuring Obama alongside series stars Anthony Anderson, Trace Ellis Ross, Yara Shahidi, Marcus Scribner, Miles Brown, Marsai Martin, Laurence Fishburne Jenifer Lewis, and Katlyn Nichol. Check out the image below.

An exact premiere date has not yet been announced.

OTHER NEWS: BET Launches BET Studios with Principal Partners Kenya Barris and Rashida Jones

ABC announced earlier this year that “black-ish” would end after Season 8.

“To all the people in the world I love, honor, respect and care for it is both exciting and bittersweet to share that black-ish been renewed by ABC for it’s eighth… and final season,” series creator Kenya Barris posted to Instagram in May. “In this day and age it is rare to get to decide when your show should come to an end, and we are grateful along with ABC to be able to make this final season exactly what we’d hoped for – and to do it with the entire and amazingly stellar cast coming back to close this chapter out with us the right way!”

Meanwhile, we previously reported that BET has launched BET Studios with principal partners Kenya Barris, Rashida Jones and Aaron Rahsaan Thomas.

“The investment being made by Scott, David Nevins, Bob Bakish and the ViacomCBS team into BET Studios is not only an investment in Black storytelling, it is also an investment in the culture,” Barris said in a statement. “And while individual success is great, being able to amplify and champion underrepresented storytellers has been equally exciting and this venture allows that to continue to be a key focus in this next chapter of my career.”

Said Jones, “There is such power in the creative talent that the principal partners bring to the table and BET Studios’ unique ability to tell Black stories at scale. This joining of forces is super exciting for me in the multitude of ways that people of color see themselves represented on screen.”

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

