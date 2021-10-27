*Writer/Director Reggie Rock Bythewood has proudly made a career from elevating stories that have cultural impact.

From his first screenplay “Get On The Bus” to “Notorious,” Reggie Rock Bythewood’s imprint is authentic. It is filled with heart & soul and the unsettling truth that despite our excellence, being Black in America comes with obstacles and consequences. Still we rise. Reggie’s latest creation is the new series “Swagger.” It’s Co-Created by NBA superstar Kevin Durant.

“Swagger” stars Isaiah Hill, Caleel Harris, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Tristan Mack Wilds and Quvenzhané Wallis. “Swagger” is inspired by Kevin Durant’s youth basketball experience on the AAU circuit, and it streams on Apple TV+ starting October 29, 2021.

Directors for “Swagger” Season 1 are: Reggie Rock Bythewood, Alex Hall and Rachel Leiterman. Executive Producers of “Swagger” are Reggie Rock Bythewood, Brian Grazer, Francie Calfo, Samantha Corbin-Miller & Kevin Durant. Co-Executive Directors are Alex Hall, Rich Kleiman, Evan Perazzo and Eric Simonson. A special invitation is extended by the Black Hollywood Education and Resource Center (BHERC) to make a standing appointment to stream and enjoy “Swagger” and also invite friends and family to experience this inspiring story. For more on BHERC click here.

More on Reggie Rock Bythewood

Bythewood grew up in the Bronx, NY. He attended the High School of Performing Arts and received a BFA in theater from Marymount Manhattan College. As a teen, he acted in the soap opera “Another World” alongside Morgan Freeman and Joe Morton. After acting in the John Sayles film “The Brother From Another Planet,” he was inspired to write and direct. Bythewood formed a theater company called “The Tribe,” which produced plays written and directed by Bythewood. He moved to Los Angeles to pursue a career in television and screenwriting when he became one of the first members of Disney’s prestigious Writer’s Fellowship Program. From there, he was hired as a writer on the hit NBC comedy series “A Different World.” He went on to write and produce the drama series “New York Undercover.” “Get On The Bus” was financed by 15 Black men including screenwriter Bythewood and was released in October of 1996.

Bythewood made his feature film directorial debut on the acclaimed indie flick “Dancing in September” which examined race-related challenges within the TV industry. It was acquired by HBO and became an HBO original movie. Bythewood has also written and directed “Biker Boyz,” the Laila Ali documentary “Daddy’s Girl,” the ESPN 30-for-30 documentary “One Night in Vegas,” he co-wrote the Fox Searchlight film “Notorious” and wrote and directed “Gun Hill,” the two hour original movie which garnered him the NAACP Image Award for Best Directing. He produced “Beyond the Lights,” directed by his wife Gina Prince-Bythewood and is the co-creator and executive producer of the Fox special event series “Shots Fired.” Currently, Bythewood is creator and exec producer of “Swagger,” which will air on Apple TV+. Bythewood is also co-president of production company, Undisputed Cinema.

LaRita "Jazzy Rita" Shelby