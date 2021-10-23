Saturday, October 23, 2021
A One-Legged Bandit (Twerker) Steals Plies’ Heart and Gets Chain | MustSeeWATCH

By EurWebWriter
Plies - One-legged Twerker
Plies & One-legged Twerker / Instagram

*Recently, Ashanti, Ja Rule and Plies were in Charleston, West Virginia performing their greatest hit to a appreciative crowd when a disabled fan who attended the concert to celebrate her birthday got on stage and began twerking for him.

Far be it from us to tell anyone how to express their joy or appreciation. However, the kicker here is that this fan only had one leg, pun intended.

REVOLT reports he was so moved by the young woman that he decided to give her his chain, which he later revealed was passed down to him by his family.

“Gave Her My Chain That Had Been Passed Down To Me In My Family For Years. As A Token Of My Appreciation To Her. Continue To Inspire Others Like U Did Me. You’re A Breath Of Fresh Air. Best Wishes On Everything!!!”

This comes just a few months after he held a faux funeral for his gold teeth, as was previously reported by REVOLT.

“Been a long time coming, but change is gon’ come. All these years … But like they say, all great things must come to an end. So, finna bury my gold teeth. … Made a lot of money with ‘em … and ate some of the best nookie this world has ever seen. … But moving forward, it’s a different me.”

Perhaps his liberation from truck jewelry is indicative of a deeper transformation from the rapper.

Last year Plies released The Real Testament II, a sequel to his 2007 debut The Real Testament. It former featured contributions from YK Osiris, Jackboy, Yung Lan, TNTXD, and more.

EurWebWriter
Ricardo A. Hazell began his career in journalism in 1996 as a Research Intern for the prestigious Editor & Publisher Co. His byline has appeared in The Root, Washington Post, Black Enterprise and he helped define culture within the African Diaspora as Senior Cultural Contributor at The Shadow League. Currently working on the semi-autobiographical novel "Remorse".

