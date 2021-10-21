Thursday, October 21, 2021
Tommy DeBarge (DeBarge Family) of Switch Dies from Liver/Kidney Failure At 64

By Fisher Jack
Tommy DeBarge - Switch-singer-dies-aged-64 (Getty - TMZ YouTube)
Tommy DeBarge – (Getty – TMZ YouTube)

*Unfortunately we must report that Tommy DeBarge, part of the music industry’s famed DeBarge family and an original member of the R&B/funk band Switch, has died. He was 64.

DeBarge suffered from liver and kidney failure over the years, but recently took a turn for the worse, a family member told TMZ. He was hospitalized a couple weeks ago, and died in the hospital Thursday.

Tommy’s daughter, Marina DeBarge, said he also battled COVID-19 earlier this year, but never complained about the pain and recovered from the virus.
She says she even spoke to him Wednesday, not long before his death, and he fought until the end.

Tommy DeBarge rose to fame in Switch in the mid to late ’70s — the group recorded hits like “There’ll Never Be,” “I Call Your Name” and “Love Over & Over Again.”

Tommy and his brother, Bobby, were founding members of the group, which had a huge influence on future bands in the genre, including DeBarge … the group composed of their siblings.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: LVRN’s Newest R&B Artist Eli Derby Releases Debut Single and Visual ‘Gaslight’ | WATCH

DeBarge’s sister Etterline “Bunny” DeBarge shared the news on Facebook on Thursday, sharing a video featuring a still image of her brother playing guitar.

“Tommy has gained his wings,” she wrote. The singer also shared the post on her professional Facebook page.

Tommy DeBarge was 64.

Fisher Jack

