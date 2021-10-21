*Unfortunately we must report that Tommy DeBarge, part of the music industry’s famed DeBarge family and an original member of the R&B/funk band Switch, has died. He was 64.

DeBarge suffered from liver and kidney failure over the years, but recently took a turn for the worse, a family member told TMZ. He was hospitalized a couple weeks ago, and died in the hospital Thursday.

Tommy DeBarge rose to fame in Switch in the mid to late ’70s — the group recorded hits like “There’ll Never Be,” “I Call Your Name” and “Love Over & Over Again.”

Tommy and his brother, Bobby, were founding members of the group, which had a huge influence on future bands in the genre, including DeBarge … the group composed of their siblings.

DeBarge’s sister Etterline “Bunny” DeBarge shared the news on Facebook on Thursday, sharing a video featuring a still image of her brother playing guitar.

“Tommy has gained his wings,” she wrote. The singer also shared the post on her professional Facebook page.

Tommy DeBarge was 64.