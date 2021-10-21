Thursday, October 21, 2021
HomeEntertainment
Entertainment

Teddy & Tina Campbell Announce Teddy Campbell Band’s ‘Marry Me’ – Out October 22

By Fisher Jack
0

Teddy & Tina Campbell*Los Angeles, CA  – Music’s inspirational power couple, multi-GRAMMY winners Teddy and Tina Campbell, have announced that a new single and video from the Teddy Campbell Band,  “Marry Me,” will be released on October 22nd as a follow-up to the couple’s August anniversary anthem “21.”

The single will be premiered a day early, on Thursday, October 21st, during an exclusive premiere on SiriusXM’s Praise in conversation with host Meta Washington. The video is set to premiere the same night via Teddy and Tina’s Facebook page and YouTube page and they are set for a Friday interview on Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell to discuss the release.

“Marry Me” was written by Teddy in 2012, and performed when the couple renewed their wedding vows in 2014. The video was shot in 2017, while Tina was working on a video shoot for her sophomore solo album It’s Still Personal (whose lead single “Too Hard Not To” was later nominated for a GRAMMY) while Teddy was filming his own video on the rooftop of the same facility. Initially Tina had just come up to watch and support her husband from the sidelines when the video’s creative director encouraged her to get on camera, where her husband proceeded to serenade her with the song in a moment of passionate improvisation.

“It was one-take, that was my real reaction in there. I’m in the video by accident and that’s what makes it all perfect.” Tina explains. “What we captured was the passion of him singing it from the depths of his inner being and me being fully mesmerized by him the whole time.”

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Delonte West Busted After Alleged Drunken Incident with Cops in Florida

Teddy & Tina Campbell (Facebook)When the couple released a collaborative single, “21,” in August as a celebration of their 21st wedding anniversary, the conversation around it reminded them of the song and video and inspired them to release “Marry Me” as a follow-up, continuing a celebration of their marriage and their family. Originally recorded by the Teddy Campbell Band, the couple are inviting the song into a larger context in conversation with “21” which celebrates the way love continues to inspire their music in moments both independent and collaborative.

Teddy Campbell is a legendary drummer best known as the house drummer for 10 seasons of FOX’s hit series American Idol, as well as for the final 3 seasons of The Tonight Show with Jay Leno band along with playing on countless other tours, albums, TV shows, and movie scores and soundtracks to credit. Tina Campbell is a GRAMMY-nominated solo gospel artist, songwriter, author, speaker, and 1/2 of the internationally iconic, Platinum-selling, multi-GRAMMY and multi-award winning gospel duo Mary Mary.

Pre-save “Marry Me” and stream it after its Friday release here. The music video will premiere Thursday evening at 11pm EST ahead of the single’s wide release on October 22nd- join the live video premiere tonight at Teddy and Tina’s Facebook or YouTube page.

Previous articleSherri Shepherd Tapped to Guest Host ‘Wendy Williams Show’
Next articleIllegal Immigrant with History of Violence Arrested After Raping Woman On Philadelphia Train [VIDEO]
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Why These Texts Between Mother and Son During...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: White Newscasters Wore Afro Wigs on Air to...

Today’s Video

Hero Pulls Man from Flaming Car after Onlookers Only...

Today’s Video

‘I Used the Front Like a Hippo Mouth’: Florida...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO