Thursday, October 21, 2021
Florida Man, 61, Weds His 18-Year-Old Goddaughter – Internet Outrage Ensues! | VIDEO

By Ny MaGee
Deyjah Evans & Mike Haugabook (Facebook)
Deyjah Evans & Mike Haugabook (Facebook)

*A 61-year-old Black man in Florida is making headlines for marrying his 18-year-old goddaughter. 

As reported by MTO News, Mike Haugabook married Deyjah Evans this weekend, in a private ceremony in Florida. The two have known each other since Deyjah was a child and they tied the knot days after she turned 18. 

Below is video of their wedding, and Deyjah defending their relationship.

READ MORE: Jamie Foxx on Raising Strong Daughters to Soar High Enough ‘To Break Glass Ceilings’

Here’s more from MTO:

Mike and Deyjah told Facebook that they will be “raising” their 4 kids together. It’s not clear how many of the children are Deyjah’s (biologically), and whether any of them are biologically both Deyjah’s and Mike’s. Under Florida law, Deyjah was legally unable to consent to sexual relations with an adult male until she turned 18.

Deyjah’s mom, who is a recovering drug addict, is not in support of the marriage. She allegedly once had sex with Mike in exchange for a cell phone and a “couple of dollars.” Peep what she had to say about her daughter’s intimate relationship with him in the clip below.

As reported by Black Enterprise, Michael refers to Davina as his goddaughter in an old Facebook post, with Deja’s mother thanking him and saying “love you babes.”

Many on social media believe Mike may have “groomed” his teen wife. Do you agree? 

Rapper Kodak Black chimed in on the story saying his father left his mother to pursue a relationship with his goddaughter

WATCH:

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


