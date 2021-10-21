*A 61-year-old Black man in Florida is making headlines for marrying his 18-year-old goddaughter.

As reported by MTO News, Mike Haugabook married Deyjah Evans this weekend, in a private ceremony in Florida. The two have known each other since Deyjah was a child and they tied the knot days after she turned 18.

Below is video of their wedding, and Deyjah defending their relationship.

Here’s more from MTO:

Mike and Deyjah told Facebook that they will be “raising” their 4 kids together. It’s not clear how many of the children are Deyjah’s (biologically), and whether any of them are biologically both Deyjah’s and Mike’s. Under Florida law, Deyjah was legally unable to consent to sexual relations with an adult male until she turned 18.

Deyjah’s mom, who is a recovering drug addict, is not in support of the marriage. She allegedly once had sex with Mike in exchange for a cell phone and a “couple of dollars.” Peep what she had to say about her daughter’s intimate relationship with him in the clip below.

You guyssss!!! This girl is 18 and she just married her Godfather who used to date her mom. He’s 46 or 47. They have a 2 year old daughter and he has 3 other kids. He’s been “dating” and grooming her since she was 14. I’m sick to my stomach. pic.twitter.com/EyyTJAjIEK — Somebody’s Fine Mama 🤎✨♒️🚩 (@BombshellCole) October 19, 2021

As reported by Black Enterprise, Michael refers to Davina as his goddaughter in an old Facebook post, with Deja’s mother thanking him and saying “love you babes.”

Many on social media believe Mike may have “groomed” his teen wife. Do you agree?

Rapper Kodak Black chimed in on the story saying his father left his mother to pursue a relationship with his goddaughter

WATCH: