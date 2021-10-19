*R&B hitmaker Will Downing charts number one on the U.S. Indie Soul Chart with his first single, The Warmth of You from his forthcoming 25th album, Sophisticated Soul.

The U.S. Indie Soul Chart is based on real airplay and one of the most respected music charts in today’s industry with a 2.2. million audience.

There has been no artist over the past three decades who has better defined Adult Soul music than the Prince of Sophisticated Soul, Will Downing.

The Warmth of You, an instant radio-friendly track co-written by Will with father-son musicians Mike Logan Sr and Mike Logan Jr, is sure to be a romantic classic.

Downing’s new album, Sophisticated Soul will drop November 2 on his own Sophisticated Soul Record label. The much-anticipated album track list include: Baby I’m Yours, Come With Me, Let’s Go, Love Language, Never Wanted Anyone, Old School Love, Warmth of You and When I First Saw You.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Will Smith’s ‘King Richard’ Biopic to Open 2021 American Black Film Festival

Behind the unmistakable velvety baritone and silky falsetto lead and background vocals upfront, driving the ladies wild, is an incredible one-man music factory writing/co-writing, producing/co-producing, arranging/co-arranging virtually every tune. Singer then becomes band-leader to bring that same magic to the stage coast-to-coast.

Will Downing also hosts a popular weekly radio show, The Wind Down airing on over 20 stations around the world USA, UK, Japan, and Spain.

Congratulations to Will Downing for charting No.1 on the U.S. Indie Soul Chart!

All Things Will Downing visit:

Website: https://www.willdowning.com

https://www.theprinceofsophisticatedsoul.com

Facebook/Twitter: @willdowning

Instagram: willdowning3

Follow him on social media @willdowning3

Click here and listen to Will Downing – The Warmth Of You (Official Video) – YouTube

source: BNM Publicity & Management Group