*Burbank, CA – Honoring Hispanic Heritage Month and the diversity within Black and Brown communities, the second episode of “My HAIRstory!” debuts on Friday, Oct. 15 at 3:00 p.m. ET/12:00 p.m. PT.

The three-part hair tutorial featuring styles from Cartoon Network’s Emmy-, GLAAD- and NAACP Image Award-nominated series Craig of the Creek is hosted by celebrity hairstylist and Instagram influencer Kim Kimble. A hairstylist with an impressive celebrity clientele roster including Beyoncé, Zendaya, Rihanna, Mary J. Blige, Oprah, and more, Kimble will amplify the beauty of all Black hair types by highlighting the importance of protective hairstyles.

Each “My HAIRstory!” episode is inspired by a character’s hairstyle featured in Craig of the Creek and will be released on Kimble’s Instagram account. Fans are invited to interact with Kimble during the first 30 minutes of the release of each episode by asking a question in the comments section of her IGTV post. The series will be recorded and available on Cartoon Network’s YouTube channel.

In the second episode, “Protective Styling,” Francis Hall and her Afro-Latina daughter, Haydee Belle, join Kimble as she tackles the step-by-step process of cornrows, a versatile and popular style. “Protective Styling” will help viewers feel confident and equipped to cornrow their little one’s hair. Kimble shares which comb to use, how to section/part the hair, how to cornrow lightly with limited scalp pressure, and how to secure cornrows with hair jewels, rubber bands and more.

The first episode, “Wash Day,” premiered on National Hair Day on Oct. 1 and is available to view on Cartoon Network’s YouTube Channel. The “My HAIRstory!” finale premieres on International Animation Day (Thursday, Oct. 28) and celebrates one of the most popular and fuss-free hairstyles featured in Craig of the Creek – locs. Loctician Joseph Barreto, a.k.a. thelocbarber, partners with Kimble to style and moisturize his son Josiah’s hair into a super cool look, a mohawk using the barrel roll method.

Craig of the Creek follows a precocious, animated character named Craig as he leads his best friends J.P. and Kelsey on comical journeys at their neighborhood creek, transforming everyday afternoons into thrilling expeditions through imaginative play. The series connects with viewers through its relatable characters and universal storylines, and also features authentic depictions of Black hairstyles.

Viewers can tune into Craig of the Creek every weekday at 4:00 p.m. ET/PT and weekends at 1:00 p.m. ET/PT on Cartoon Network. Plus, catch an all-new Halloween special on Monday, Oct. 25 at 7:00 p.m. ET/PT. Full episodes of Craig of the Creek are also available online and via the Cartoon Network App. Seasons 1 and 2 are now streaming on HBO Max.

Throughout the month of October, fans are invited to join the conversation and share their favorite Craig of the Creek hairstyle by tagging Cartoon Network on Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, and Facebook, and using the hashtags #MyHairStory, #CraigoftheCreek and #CartoonNetwork.

source; Brandii Toby-Leon, Pop’N Creative