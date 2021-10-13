‘Scream’ is Back with Original Stars, Hits Theaters in 2022 [Trailer + Poster]

*After a 10-year absence, the “Scream” franchise is back with its fifth installment featuring original cast members Neve Campbell, Courtney Cox and David Arquette.

Twenty-five years after a streak of brutal murders shocked the quiet town of Woodsboro, a new killer has donned the Ghostface mask and begins targeting a group of teenagers to resurrect secrets from the town’s deadly past.

Directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, the film also star Melissa Barrera, Kyle Gallner, Mason Gooding, Mikey Madison, Dylan Minnette, Jenna Ortega, Jack Quaid, Marley Shelton, Jasmin Savoy Brown, and Sonia Ammar.

Check out the official trailer below.

“It’s not an accident that it’s called Scream. For a multitude of reasons, we’ve had a lot of… feedback… over the choice to call it Scream, all of which is valid,” Tyler Gillett said in a conversation with Empire Magazine.

“And it wouldn’t be Scream if it didn’t explore itself fully. That’s the nature of the movies. It understands what it is. And this movie is no different – it understands what it is, and how it fits in the lineage of Scream and in modern horror.”

“Scream” will arrive in theaters on January 14.